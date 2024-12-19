'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport exposes ugly truth about her husband Todd Bradley

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley met while working finance

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 star Bronwyn Newport and Todd Bradley's marriage has been hinting at trouble since their debut, and now the newcomer is finally revealing the truth. The Bravo show stars found Todd a bit controlling and dismissive towards Bronwyn. In the preview for the upcoming episode, Heather confronts Bronwyn about Todd's attitude.

Bronwyn was shocked by Heather's accusation but eventually came to accept the truth about Todd's treatment. She admitted to her co-stars that Todd had cheated on her. Despite Todd's continuous disrespect, Bronwyn has chosen to stay with him and continue their toxic marriage. Bronwyn recently was injured after an unattended dog attacked her and Todd's reaction was disappointing. Instead of rushing her to the ER, Todd dismissed the injury, telling Bronwyn it must just be a few scratches. However, when Bronwyn's daughter showed the injury on FaceTime, he admitted that it was more than scratches.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport claimed Todd Bradley had cheated on her (Bravo)

Heather Gay slams Todd Bradley for being 'disrespectful' to Bronwyn Newport

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport tried to convince her co-stars that Todd was obsessed with her but she failed to convince Heather Gay. Heather noticed how controlling and disrespectful Todd Bradley was towards Bronwyn Newport but stayed silent until their recent trip to Mexico.

Heather discussed the situation with Whitney Rose and criticized Todd for his attitude. The Bravo star claimed that Todd had been mean to her, adding, "I don't see the respect and love, but I can totally relate." However, she compared her toxic marriage with Bronwyn's and noted that the newbie might be suffering more than she had shared so far.

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport claims Todd Bradley has 'changed'

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport has previously tried to defend her husband, Todd Bradley's behavior and claimed that he had changed a lot since filming the Bravo show. During the Aftershow segment, Bronwyn claimed that Todd is "very serious. He is very cut-throat. He's all business. But he's not like that with me." She added, "So I don't know why Todd's so surprised that I am nice and pleasant to him, funny, kind of cutthroat, and doing all business with [the] ladies."

However, the Bravo star claimed, "But he has really made big changes." She also shared that she and her daughter Gwen are neither his business associates, portfolio company nor administrative assistants. Todd has to speak to Bronwyn and her daughter in a non-business way. She called him a 'teddy bear' and noted, "You have to make him feel comfortable enough to be that person."

'RHOSLC' star Bronwyn Newport shares an update on her relationship with Todd Bradly (Instagram/@bronwynnewport)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.