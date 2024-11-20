Camille Grammer net worth: How 'RHOBH' star's divorce from iconic ex boosted her fortune

'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer received a massive divorce settlement

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Camille Grammer, a well-known 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum, is set to make an exciting cameo in the show’s season 14. Known for her iconic status within the franchise, Camille is also frequently counted among the wealthiest housewives. While her career spans beyond reality TV, much of her financial success comes from her work with Grammnet Productions and her high-profile divorce from actor Kelsey Grammer.

Camille filed for divorce in July 2010 after discovering Kelsey’s infidelity while filming 'RHOBH'. When their divorce was finalized in February 2011, she received a settlement between $30 million and $50 million in cash and property, which significantly bolstered her finances. In addition, her role as co-owner of Grammnet Productions has been another substantial income source. Camille also served as a creator, writer, and executive producer, playing a key role in producing hit series like 'The Game', 'Girlfriends', and 'Medium'. With these diverse income streams, Camille's net worth is now estimated at around $50 million, showcasing her success both on and off-screen.

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum Camille Grammer will make a cameo in Season 14 (@bravotv)

How 'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer began her entertainment career as a dancer

Camille's entertainment journey began in the 1980s, dancing on 'Club MTV' and performing with a dance troupe at New York City’s iconic Tavern on the Green. She soon ventured into modeling, with appearances in 'Playboy’s Book of Lingerie' during the early 1990s.

Her acting career in that decade was diverse, featuring minor roles in mainstream films like 'Private Parts' and 'Deconstructing Harry', as well as parts in R-rated movies such as 'Marilyn Chambers' Bedtime Stories', 'New York Nights', and 'The Naked Detective'. Camille also made a memorable guest appearance on 'Frasier', expanding her acting range. However, it was in 2010, when she joined 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', that Camille became widely recognized.

'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer's entertainment journey began in the 1980s (Instagram/@therealcamille)

A look into 'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer's impressive assets

'RHOBH' alum Camille has impressive assets, including the $5.85 million mansion in Brentwood Park, Los Angeles, that she and her husband, David Meyer, purchased in October 2019. Before this, during her marriage to Kelsey, Camille owned several notable properties in the city. As part of their divorce settlement, she received a Beverly Hills estate, which she sold for $13 million in 2016. Camille also listed their Malibu home in 2012.

While she originally asked for $18 million, she eventually sold it for $13 million in 2015. Camille also had a vacation property in Beaver Creek, Colorado, which she sold for $6.6 million in 2013. She later bought a Malibu home for $3.2 million in 2015, but the property was destroyed in the 2018 Woolsey fire. However, she purchased another Malibu property in 2016 for $6.5 million, which she sold for $9.4 million in January 2024.

'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer owns a $5.85 million mansion in Brentwood Park, Los Angeles (Instagram/@therealcamille)

What does Camille Grammer do now?

After her divorce from Kelsey, Camille moved on with lawyer and fitness trainer Dimitri Charalambopoulos. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse, and in October 2013, Camille had to file for a domestic violence protective order against him. She later found love with attorney David C. Meyer, and the couple got engaged in 2017, marrying a year later in October.

Camille is set to return to 'RHOBH' in Season 14, ready to make her mark once again. She is also a cancer survivor who continues to raise awareness about the disease. Camille is a mother to two children, Mason and Jude Grammer, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kelsey.

'RHOBH' alum Camille Grammer married David C. Meyer in October 2018 (Instagram/@therealcamille)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 premieres on November 19 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.