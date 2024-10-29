Why Amy Osborne Lach might never set foot on a charter ever again, no thanks to 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'

IBIZA, SPAIN: Amy Osborne Lach is the second primary charter guest on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5. Amy is a realtor by profession who is originally from Texas. For the charter, Amy was accompanied by her daughters and close friends. Amy’s main objective for visiting Ibiza was to celebrate her 60th birthday. However, it seems that the deck crew of the Bravo show has struggled to meet the needs of all the guests onboard.

In a recent episode of the show, Amy and her friends expressed disappointment when they found out that lunch was not ready. As the ladies waited for their food, one guest asked, "Ok, ladies, so we're doing this again next year, yes?" However, her friends seemed uncertain. "Well, if they feed us. I'm really hungry." another guest replied. Tensions rose when the primary guest's daughter hadn’t even had breakfast. "I'm feeling good, but I'm like ... ready to eat," she explained. One guest chimed in and said, "I'm not coming back if we don't get lunch."

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stew Daisy Kelliher gets disappointed by chef Cloyce Martin's lunch blunder

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew Daisy Kelliher was very frustrated when she saw chef Cloyce Martin serving lunch to the charter guests around 5:15 pm, nearly an hour and fifteen minutes after the scheduled time.

"This is so stressful," Daisy said, as Cloyce chopped the chicken into small pieces that he confessed he should have cooked for "one minute longer." She further added, "I'm gonna call it. I'm gonna say, 'Let's go.' This is crazy. For f**k's sake." Shortly after, Daisy served the guests a meal that included chicken, salmon, salad, and pita, and fortunately, the guests enjoyed the food. "This is an amazing lunch," one member of the group said.

Why did Cloyce Martin skip making lunch?

Cloyce Martin, who serves as the chef on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, thought he could relax with the guests for a while and still serve lunch on time. However, it seems he misjudged the situation.

"I'm infrequently wrong, but I did underestimate my timing. You know, everything's my fault, which is awesome. I love that," Cloyce shared in a private confessional. Cloyce needs to be more mindful of his actions as it affects not only the deck crew but also the guests.

