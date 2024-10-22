'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' chef Cloyce Martin's job is on the line after he's caught in a big no-no

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 star Cloyce Martin is a 22-year-old chef with limited cooking experience

IBIZA, SPAIN: Cloyce Martin is not taking his responsibilities as a chef on Parsifal III too seriously! During the third episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, chef Cloyce was seen chilling with the guests onboard instead of preparing lunch for them.

Captain Glenn Shephard was less than pleased when he discovered Cloyce had vanished just half an hour before mealtime, expressing his frustration with an exasperated, “What?! What the f**k's going on? He’s not out there to have fun. He has to be ready to serve at 4.”

In a confessional, Glenn voiced his concerns, stating, “He’s gotta understand he’s here for a purpose. He’s not a guest. I like strong people around me that I can trust. And right now, I’m starting to worry. What’s he thinking?”

If Cloyce keeps stumbling on every charter in Bravo's 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht', Captain Glenn may have no choice but to let him go for not meeting his responsibilities as a chef.

Why did chef Cloyce Martin skip lunch preparation on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?

For those of you wondering, Cloyce was supposed to stay in the kitchen and work on meal preparations for the guests but he decided to have some fun and joined them for a floating picnic. It seems like he wanted to get some fresh air.

"Seriously, I would quite enjoy going," Cloyce told Daisy Kelliher before the guests headed for their excursion. Then, Daisy failed to understand Cloyce's idea and asked, "How are you gonna get lunch [done] if you're gone?" to which he replied, "Salad is prepped. I'm gonna throw the chicken and the salmon in the oven. And that right there is a light lunch."

"I am not only stoked to be able to offer my assistance to the deck team but after quite a few days of hard work, getting some of that fresh Spanish sunshine is quite lovely," Cloyce shared in a private confessional.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' crew were concern for chef Cloyce Martin

The entire cast and crew of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' felt concerned about the performance of chef Cloyce Martin. Gary King shed light on Cloyce's duties as a chef and said, "I mean, he is the chef, that's your department. But he's meant to be prepping. Like, what are you gonna make? French fries and chicken nuggets?"

To make matters worse, Cloyce has been stepping in to help the stews. Diana voiced her frustration, saying, “Bro, I’m just trying to do my job, and you’re actually trying to take over mine. It’s his responsibility to be in the galley. Ugh, it’s just annoying,” as she watched him refill guests' glasses.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.