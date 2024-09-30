Here's the cast of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' as rumors of bombshell firing circulate

The crew of Season 5 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' will encounter fierce rivalries

IBIZA, SPAIN: 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' is sailing back with Season 5, promising the aftermath of a boatmance, rule-breaking antics, and fierce exchanges. This time, the crew boards the iconic Parsifal III, navigating the breathtaking waters of Ibiza. According to a press release, they'll be facing intense rivalries while trying to raise the bar for each charter.

Captain Glenn Shephard is back at the helm, and Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher returns for her third season. Gary King also rejoins for his fourth season, despite the controversy surrounding a sexual misconduct scandal during the filming of Season 4. The crew also welcomes a new Chef, Cloyce Martin, who will bring fresh flavors to the yacht’s kitchen. Chief Engineer Davide Morosi, Stew Diana Cruz, and Danni Warren are joining the crew. Deckhands Keith Allen and Emma Crouch are also on board.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 crew returns to the iconic Parsifal III, setting sail through the waters of Ibiza (@bravotv)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 cast list:

Captain Glenn Shephard

Captain Glenn Shephard is set to take the lead once again in 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5. As one of the favorite characters on the show, Glenn had his hands full in Season 4, dealing with major engine problems and experiencing a tough moment when he lost his temper with Daisy. While he was lenient with Gary, his behavior toward Daisy was seen as unacceptable. Moreover, controversies like a drug search threatened to derail the season early on.

In the trailer for Season 5, Glenn is once again seen confronting his crew about breaking ground rules, a recurring issue. "Two drinks maximum. You knew the rules, you broke the f--king rules, and now you're here getting upset," he says, warning the team. He was also seen dismissing a crew member, so it will be interesting to see if someone will leave the boat.

Captain Glenn Shephard is set to take the lead once again in 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 (@bravotv)

Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher

Daisy Kelliher created quite a buzz in Season 4 with her involvement in the love triangle between engineer Colin MacRae and first mate Gary King. Her jovial personality and strong leadership skills help her get the job done, but last season, she often seemed a bit checked out. Now, after being sidetracked by her romantic entanglements, Daisy is ready to focus all her energy on the interior department.

In the trailer, she assures everyone that the personal drama is behind her. "The breakup did a number on me last year. I felt very broken. But now, I'm coming back in more focused, full of energy and I'm f--king good at my job. And I'm taking back the reigns," she adds. However, despite her determination, it looks like this season will test her limits, as she’s heard calling it a "s--t show." Moreover, she will be seen moving on with new Deckhand Keith Allen.

Daisy Kelliher is ready for Season 5 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' (@bravotv)

First Mate Gary King

Despite a sexual misconduct scandal and a history of bad behavior, Gary King is coming back for a fourth season in a row. He caused a lot of drama last season, especially with his relationships with Daisy and Colin. What stands out is his tendency to chase after younger women, even though he’s in his mid-30s. Daisy is sure she won’t get involved with Gary again, so it’ll be interesting to see how their relationship develops this season.

In the trailer, Daisy's new love interest, Keith, asks Gary, "Daisy would make a very good wife. No?" The reality TV star bursts out laughing in response. Later, Daisy can be seen getting upset with him, saying "Guess what? We have a f--king job to do and I'm not f--king carrying this season on my own, you f--king pr--k!" Other than that, Gary will be seen in his usual element.

Gary King is coming back for a fourth season in a row (@bravotv)

Chef Cloyce Martin

Cloyce Martin is joining the cast of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5. He’s previously appeared on 'Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown' and 'Tale of Two Dads'. With his charming looks and appealing personality, he is sure to win over the crew. However, it will be interesting to see how long it takes for him to make a mistake.

Cloyce's Instagram suggests he has experience working as a private yacht chef. However, in the trailer, Cloyce is already seen causing a small fire in the kitchen, leaving the crew feeling unsure about him. From the looks of his dishes, they appear to be subpar as well.

Cloyce Martin previously appeared on 'Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown' and 'Tale of Two Dads' (@bravotv)

Chief Engineer Davide Morosi

In the upcoming season, Davide Morosi steps in as the chief engineer, bringing a fresh perspective to the crew. From the trailer, it appears Davide might find himself with a bloody face after an adventurous moment on deck, though the extent of the injury is still uncertain. A passionate hiker, he tackled Devil's Peak, Table Mountain, and Lion's Head all in one day back in May 2023. On the sailing front, Davide has previously completed a 22-day journey around the globe, departing from the Port of Lavagna with Antigua as his destination.

Davide Morosi will play a vital role as the chief engineer (@bravotv)

Stew Diana Cruz

Diana Cruz is a fresh face on the Bravo show, serving on the interior team under Daisy as the new stew. In addition to her boating experience, Diana has worked as a model and has been featured in several magazines. A standout moment in the trailer shows her tearing up, though the context behind it remains unclear.

Diana Cruz is the latest addition to the crew of the Bravo show (@bravotv)

Danni Warren

Another fresh face joining the drama is Danni Warren, appointed as a stew. Her screen presence is sure to be exciting, as new crew members often bring new trouble. Danni seems to have mingled well with the rest of the crew, as she’s seen partying with them in the trailer. She also loves spending time at the beach and is a proud dog mom.

Another fresh face joining the drama is Danni Warren (@bravotv)

Deckhand Keith Allen

Keith Allen is yet another new addition to the Bravo show. Shortly after his debut, he is seen trying his luck with Daisy, even admitting that he believes she would make a good wife. His Instagram bio describes him as a diver, sailor, and photographer, and he seems to have extensive sailing experience. He often shares details about his adventures on social media, including the time he hoisted all twelve cranes. Additionally, he regularly uploads stunning wildlife photos captured through his camera lens.

Keith Allen's Instagram bio describes him as a diver, sailor, and photographer (@bravotv)

Deckhand Emma Crouch

Last but not least, Emma Crouch is joining the upcoming season of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' as a deckhand. She also works as a trainer at Paper Boat Yacht Academy, a mentorship program that features lectures from maritime experts and captains.

Emma Crouch is joining the upcoming season of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' as a deckhand (@bravotv)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.