'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Gary King puts Bravo's reputation on the line after allegations

A woman, along with several anonymous former employees, accused Bravo of covering up ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Gary King's inappropriate behavior

IBIZA, SPAIN: The future of Bravo's yachting show 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' could be in jeopardy following Gary King's return to the series. For the unversed, Gary recently returned to the show after a scandal involving allegations of sexual misconduct. Gary's role as a full-time cast member has been a hotly debated topic among fans in light of the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

A woman named Samantha Suarez, along with several former employees who wished to remain anonymous, accused Bravo of covering up Gary's inappropriate behavior in an exposé published by Rolling Stone in October 2023. One accuser claimed, “It was insane. There were multiple incidents of sexual harassment in front of multiple producers after this person had been given verbal warnings multiple times. I had to promote and make this guy who just assaulted someone look awesome. That was my job, to make this person look cool, capable, and exciting.” Samantha even claimed that she was asked to take care of Gary when he was drunk. Once the show concluded, she alleged that when she tried to leave his hotel room, he blocked her way. She also alleged that he didn't allow her to leave until she fought back. Soon after, Samantha reported the incident to the producers, who then asked Gary to sleep on a boat during the non-filming days. Bravo should take a strong stance against Gary and fire him. Firing Gary would send a clear message that such behavior is unacceptable and could help restore confidence in the show's integrity.

Bravo releases a statement following the sexual misconduct scandal involving Gary King

Bravo issued an official statement addressing the sexual misconduct allegations against Gary King. In the statement, the network emphasized its commitment to building a safe environment.

“Bravo is committed to maintaining a safe and respectful workplace for cast and crew on our reality shows. We require our third-party production companies to have appropriate workplace policies and trainings in place and a clear process on how to report concerns. The concerns Ms. Suarez raised in July 2022 were investigated at that time and action was taken based on the findings," the statement read.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 star Gary King denies sexual misconduct allegations

Since the sexual allegations surfaced online, Gary King has consistently maintained his innocence. The 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 cast member expressed his position on the scandal through social media. “I know [that I did nothing wrong], and I know the truth but it still hurts when people will tell lies to bring you down,” he shared in response to a fan on Instagram, one month after the news broke.

