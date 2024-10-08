'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' newbie Keith Allen asks Daisy Kelliher's ex a very strange question about her

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Keith Allen is an adventure seeker at heart, enjoying journeys both on land and at sea

IBIZA, SPAIN: ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 will welcome several new faces aboard the Parsifal III, sailing alongside Captain Glenn Shephard, Daisy Kelliher, and Gary King. One of the newcomers making waves is Keith Ellen, who joins the crew as a deckhand. With Keith taking on key sailing responsibilities, it's only natural for questions about his competence to surface. However, he appears to be well-prepared for the role.

Keith is a globetrotter with extensive sailing experience. An adventure seeker at heart, Keith enjoys trips both on land and at sea. His recent travels include an impromptu overland trip through the south of France. In September 2024, Keith set off on what was meant to be a leisurely bicycle ride up a modest Italian hill. However, a wrong turn quickly turned the journey into an intense ascent after their electric motors stalled. Keith also enjoys documenting his travels and sharing his adventures with his followers. From scuba diving to spotting a green sea turtle in Saint John, he captures every moment along the way. While Keith is a passionate traveler, he’s equally enthusiastic about wildlife and nature photography. His Instagram is filled with pictures of animals, scenic landscapes, and starry night skies. During a trip to Kenya, he worked with Big Life Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting wildlife. His feed showcases stunning moments with land and aquatic animals, as well as breathtaking landscapes.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star Keith Allen is a globetrotter with extensive sailing experience (Instagram/@kballen_)

Is Keith Allen Daisy Kelliher's new love interest?

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 star Keith Ellen has quickly caught attention after his debut on the reality TV show. Based on the trailer, Keith may be interested in Daisy Kelliher, as he’s seen asking Daisy’s former lover, Gary King, about her. One of the most memorable lines from the sneak peek belongs to Keith, where he asks Gary, "Daisy would make a very good wife, no?" True to form, Gary laughs off the question.

Whether Keith and Daisy will explore any romantic interest remains unclear. However, when the new crew members arrive, Daisy remarks that the crew will either "fight or f**k" each other. The trailer also teases several lip-lock moments, one of which may not be so surprising if it turns out to be Keith and Daisy sharing a kiss.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 star Keith Allen may be interested in Daisy Kelliher (Instagram/@kballen_)

Is Keith and Daisy's showmance fake on ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’?

Amid rumors about Keith’s potential interest in Daisy, it appears he may already be in a relationship outside the show. The ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ newbie has several pictures on Instagram with a woman named Jessa Jaresh. According to one of her posts, the two began dating during the Covid-19 pandemic and quarantined together on a boat in the Caribbean. They’ve since traveled frequently, sharing a mutual love for adventure.

However, despite their apparent relationship, it seems they may have since broken up. Their last post together dates back to late 2022, and the fact that they no longer follow each other on Instagram suggests they may have parted ways. Now that Keith may be back in the dating scene, he could be trying his luck with ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star Daisy.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star Keith Allen may already be in a relationship outside the show (Instagram/@jessajaresh_)

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star Keith Allen is also a deckhand on Schooner Atlantic

Aside from his reality TV debut, Keith is also a deckhand on the Schooner Atlantic. He frequently shares updates about his travels on the legendary replica, often accompanied by scenic drone shots of the sea. Keith also offers tutorials, such as how to enter an anchorage. His recent journey as a deckhand took him to the Corinth Canal, where he shared a post on Instagram detailing its history and construction. Interestingly, Keith enjoys writing lengthy captions, often filled with deep reflections about the images or his thoughts.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ star Keith Allen is also a deckhand on the Schooner Atlantic (Instagram/@kballen_)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 premieres on Monday, October 7 at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.