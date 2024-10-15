Has love blossomed on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'? Most certainly, if the rumors are true

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stars Danni Warren and Keith Allen shared a warm embrace on Bravo show

IBIZA, SPAIN: Something is brewing between Danni Warren and Keith Allen! In the most recent episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, viewers witnessed some undeniable chemistry between Danni and Keith. The pair were caught sharing flirty banter and even exchanged a sweet hug.

"I don't know where to go to get a sweet little hug," Danni asked Keith, to which he replied, "Oh, you want a cuddle, come on babe." We must say, Danni and Keith look super cute together.

At the time of writing, Danni and Keith have not issued any official comment on their relationship status. However, the two continue to follow each other on the popular social networking platform Instagram.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stars Danni Warren and Keith Allen share a hug (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Danni Warren enjoys getting attention from men

In a candid confessional, Danni Warren, one of the stews on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 opened up about her love for male attention. It seems like currently Keith is taken away by Danni's flirtatious nature and confident persona.

Danni shed light on her teen years and said, "I love male attention. It's very refreshing and actually probably new to me when I was in university I was this chubby little first year chasing all the wrong boys too and it was not good for my self-confidence and then I don't know one day I was just like a f**k it."

"I went to the gym and became a cheerleader that's probably where my self-confidence came from 10,000 men in the stadium screaming at you so start going to the gym that will do it guys," Danni further added.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Danni Warren loves male attention (@bravo)

Who is Danni Warren on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5?

For the unversed, 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Danni Warren is one of the newcomers on the Bravo show. This 24-year-old stew will be working under the guidance of chief stew Daisy Kellinger. Despite being an amateur in the yachting world, she remains confident in her abilities.

When Danni is not busy with her yachting career, she is traveling to beautiful places all over the world. Her Instagram feed is packed with stunning snaps of her from her trips. Along with this, she also uses her platform to spread awareness about important topics such as depression and body image.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Danni Warren is a stew (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.