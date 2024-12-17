‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Chase Lemacks sparks a romance with fellow co-star Diana Cruz

Chase Lemacks is moving forward in his life following his split from Ileisha Dell! In the most recent episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 11, Chase was seen showing his interest in fellow co-star Diana Cruz.

"Where do you go back to when all of this is done" Chase asked Diana to which she responded, "I'm going to Portugal.There is a thing. Like in Portugal, there is almost no yachties. You make friends and then, don't see them for two years."

Soon after, Chase added, "It's a tough industry cause you make good friends and then, you are like live with people, you form this bond and then you just go your own ways."

"I think there's more to Diana than meets the eye. I haven't been in a serious relationship for sometime now. I briefly dated chef Ileisha but she lives in Sydney and I live in Charleston. It's not gonna work. I didn't come into this season looking for a boatmance but Diana is stunning so I'm excited to see what happens," he said in a confessional.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Diana Cruz gets chatty with Chase Lemacks (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Diana Cruz feels Danni Warren is obsessed with Chase Lemacks

During Episode 11 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5, Danni Warren interuppted the conversation between Chase Lemacks and Diana Cruz. Later on, in the episode, Chase and Danni were seen kissing each other and packing on the PDA in front of Diana and the rest of the crew.

"When you are on a boat and all your life is these people and you only connect with someone, basically like Chase and now that person is connectin with someone else and now you are alone. Danni is obsessed with him. It's very frustrating. It's like you don't belong anywhere.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Diana Cruz feels Danni Warren is obsessed with Chase Lemacks (Bravo)

Why did Chase Lemacks and Ileisha Dell split?

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 4 showed Chase Lemacks crushing hard on his fellow crewmate Ileisha Dell. During the charter season, Ileisha was already in a romantic relationship with her mystery boyfriend.

Despite everything, Chase continued to flirt with Ileisha on the Bravo yachting show. During the 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' reunion, Ileisha shared an update on her love life. Then, host Andy Cohen asked her, “Ileisha, are you still with your same boyfriend? Because I was rooting for you and Chase to get together.”

Ileisha simply replied by saying, “No boyfriend." She confessed that she and her boyfriend parted ways after she went back home after the show came to an end. Then, she briefly dated Chase but ultimately the pair called it quits.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' stars Chase Lemacks and Ileisha Dell briefly dated (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.