‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ charter guest Ronnie Noethlich slams deck crew over casual lunch setup

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ primary charter guest, Ronnie Noethlich is a 50-year-old CEO from Chicago

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 Episode 10 showcased the arrival of new primary charter guest Ronnie Noethlich, a CEO from Chicago, Illinois. For the unversed, Ronnie came to Parsifal III to celebrate her 50th birthday with her girls Ren Fata, Melanie Panchal, Sarah Shore, Tammy Purner, and Kate Zibel.

On the first day of the charter, with the luxurious yacht in motion, the deck crew opted against a formal meal setup. This decision meant the guests’ lunch was served without the usual elaborate tableware. For their meal, Ronnie and her friends were asked to sit in a booth on the lower level of the lavish boat. "See, this is just ... if somebody wants to get out, it's a pain," one of the guests said. Soon after, the primary guest Ronnie also complained about the setup of the lunch, saying, "Do we also have to eat every meal at this table? Like, can we eat upstairs, or? It's really gonna bother me. I gotta get over it."

Throughout the charter, the ladies rarely had the opportunity to enjoy their meals on the deck. As night fell and the wind began to howl, the guests were guided back below deck to savor the main courses. "Sorry about the wind, it usually drops off at night," Captain Glenn Shephard told the women as they continued to eat their dinner. In the end, the guests thoroughly enjoyed the dishes prepared by chef Cloyce Martin. "We're in shock at what the chef's doing! We're amazed. We love it. We're super fans. We're kinda speechless," the guests said.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' charter guest Ronnie Noethlich and her friends (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' captain Glenn Shephard came up with the idea of a casual lunch

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Glenn Shephard came up with the idea of hosting a casual lunch. Before the guests sat down to eat, Glenn discussed the lunch setup with the chief stew Daisy Kelliher. "Dais, any chance you could do lunch on this angle with you?" he asked Daisy to which she replied, "No, it's fine. I'm sure they'll be fine. And I'll chat with Cloyce."

When Daisy questioned chef Cloyce Martin if a low-key meal was suitable for the guests, he shared "theoretically" and further added, "Yeah, that's fine." On the other hand, the other stews talked about the last time, the crew hosted a meal this way. "The last time we did it slightly like this, everything fell," Diana Cruz shared in a confessional.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Glenn Shephard organizes casual lunch for guests (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': What are the dietary preferences of Ronnie Noethlich?

Ronnie Noethlich, the latest primary charter guest on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 enjoys having various cuisines like Mediterranean, Japanese, and American. For breakfast, she prefers to have eggs benedict, omelets, French toast, pancakes, and Chia Verde Chicken.

When it comes to lunch, Ronnie likes to eat salads, sandwiches, and fresh fish. During snack time, she munches fruits, nuts, olives, veggies, cheeses, smoothies and hummus. Her dinner options include crudos and tartars salmon or tuna, and any seafood like crab cakes, oysters, lobsters, and steak frites.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' charter guest Ronnie Noethlich loves seafood (Instagram/@ronnie.in.sight)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.