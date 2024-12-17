‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ guest Ronnie Noethlich slams crew’s birthday decor

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' charter guest Ronnie Noethlich celebrated her 50th birthday aboard Parsifal III

Ronnie Noethlich is unhappy with the deck crew's decorations for her 50th birthday celebration! In the latest episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 titled 'Much Ado About Crushing', the primary charter guest Ronnie expressed her displeasure with the decor for her birthday party. In the episode, stews Diana Cruz and Danni Warren were seen decorating the luxurious yacht for Ronnie's 'Studio 50' themed birthday bash. However, Ronnie wasn't impressed with the decor setup by the crew.

“Uh oh. They’re putting black. I do not want black. No, no black. No black. I can’t. No. Sorry. I don’t like black. I hate gold and black because gold and black is like, ‘Oh, you’re over the hill and all that bulls**t.' No," she said. Soon after, Ronnie talked about the no-black rule for the party, saying, "I don’t like the black and gold because when you go to Walgreens it’s like, ‘Over the hill.' And what are the colors? Gold and black. I’m not dead. I’m alive. Let’s celebrate with glam. Rose gold would’ve nailed it."

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' charter guest Ronnie Noethlich and her friends (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star changed the decor setup for primary guest Ronnie Noethlich

The 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' crew had to change their decor strategy to meet the expectations of the primary charter guest Ronnie Noethlich. Danni Cruz, one of the stews, was fed up with Ronnie's demands and snapped, “Who the f**k hates black? It’s just f*****g pissing me off."

After receiving Ronnie's feedback, the crew got back to work and nailed the decor. Eventually, Ronnie was pleased with the colors as well as the design. "I love it. And look! Just a hint of the black," she shared.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Danni Warren appears to be frustrated with Ronnie Noethlich (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' guest Ronnie Noethlich was unhappy with the dining setup

In the tenth episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 11, the primary charter guest Ronnie Noethlich complained about the dining setup. As a result, Ronnie and her group of friends were asked to have their meal downstairs instead of on the main deck.

Ronnie was very disappointed with the meal setup and shared, "Do we also have to eat every meal at this table? Like, can we eat upstairs, or? It's really gonna bother me. I gotta get over it."

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ primary charter guest Ronnie Noethlich was unhappy with the lunch setup (Instagram/@ronnie.in.sight)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.