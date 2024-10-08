Cloyce Martin's age raises concerns among 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' cast

IBIZA, SPAIN: Cloyce Martin, who serves as the chef in Season 5 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht', is currently just 22 years old. His young age has surprised both the cast and crew of Bravo's popular yachting show. Many are concerned about his culinary skills, given his limited years of experience. During the first episode of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 which was released on October 7, Cloyce was seen having a conversation with chief stew Daisy Kelliher in the galley. At one point, Daisy asked Cloyce about his background and experience in the culinary field.

For those unversed, the latest installment of the Bravo show marks Cloyce's third season as a full-time crew member on a yacht. "The sailing will be an interesting element," he shared. "How old are you?" Daisy asked Cloyce, to which he replied, "22." After learning the exact age of Cloyce, Daisy was taken by surprise and she exclaimed, "Oh! OK!" During a confessional, the stew shed light on the chef's youth and said, "He's 22, for God's sake. You know, he's still young. Not a lot of experience. Not a lot of life experience."

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 stew Daisy Kelliher questions chef Cloyce Martin's cooking abilities (@bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin seems confident

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin exudes confidence in his culinary skills. He believes that age is just a number and does not define whether someone can be a good chef.

"When people find out that I'm 22 years old, do I think that freaks them out a bit? Yeah. My age is 100 percent unrelated to my capabilities. Women specifically, I find women my age to be ... not what I'm looking for," Cloyce added.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin believes that age is just a number and does not define whether someone can be a good chef (@bravotv)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin to face challenges on Bravo show

It wouldn't be an easy task for Cloyce Martin to handle the high-profile charter guests on the Bravo's popular show. He will need to go above and beyond to keep track of the dietary preferences of the primary charter guests and their friends.

At the moment, Cloyce appears very confident, however, only time will tell if this young chef will prove to be successful. His inexperience could hinder his chances of becoming a professional chef throughout the charter season.

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 chef Cloyce Martin will need to go above and beyond to keep track of the dietary preferences of the primary charter guests (Instagram/@chefcloyce)

‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.