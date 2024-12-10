Gary King and Chase Lemacks fail to find common ground on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'

Gary King and Chase Lemacks previously clashed during ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 4

Chase Lemacks has returned to Parsifal III! However, it looks like Gary King isn’t thrilled about his return. He’s opened up about his feelings toward Chase and their complicated relationship following their messy fallout last season. "Chase and I didn't gel too well last season. He is very stubborn and very stuck up in his ways. I mean I'm going to try my hardest to work well with him but if Chase is anything like he was last season uff. It will be quite interesting," Gary shared in a private confessional during Episode 10 of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5.

On the other hand, Chase has decided to take a different approach towards Gary. "This year I'm still going to work my a** off but instead of trying to impress Gary I'm gonna try to fly under Gary's radar," Chase explained. During the recent episode, Gary told Chase, "We have got four charters left. You are going days first and then he'll do two days in a row," to which he replied by saying, "Well cool. Let's smash it. I'm stoked."

Gary King and Chase Lemacks on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Chase Lemacks calls out Gary King's leadership skills

During an appearance in a June 2023 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Chase Lemacks played a game called 'Gary King for a Day' in which he was asked to share his approach to some scenarios if he was the lead deckhand.

At one point, Andy asked Chase, "How could Gary have been a better leader and taught you and Alex?" In his response, Chase replied, “There was just no instruction. We were expected to know everything. Then we were called out when we did it wrong."

The 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' cast member further added, "I think if he took two hours on the first day he arrived, and walked us around the boat and showed us how everything worked, we would have been fine. I would just learn where things are on the boat. And would screw up, and then he’d call us out for it. That’s how we learned," he continued.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Chase Lemacks slams Gary King's leadership skills (Bravo)

Who is Chase Lemacks on 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht'?

For the unversed, let us share with you, that Chase Lemacks came on board for the fifth season of 'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' after Emma Crouch's firing from the Bravo show. Both the stews Danni Warren and Diana Cruz have their eyes set on Chase.

The South Carolina native is a pro at handling high-profile guests. Since 2019, he has mainly worked on large-sized motor yachts. It will be interesting to see Chase working his magic at the Parsifal III throughout the remaining charters.

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' star Chase Lemacks is originally from South Carolina (Bravo)

'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Season 5 airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.