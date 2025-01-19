Before 'Yellowstone', Taylor Sheridan had a major role in a beloved mystery show not many know

It turns out Taylor Sheridan’s reach goes way beyond ‘Yellowstone’ — he’s been a part of some iconic shows you didn’t expect

Taylor Sheridan has firmly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. Renowned for his talents as a director, writer, and producer, Sheridan is the creative genius behind hit TV series like 'Yellowstone', 'Mayor of Kingstown', 'Tulsa King', and 'Lioness'. While he’s now celebrated for his masterful work behind the camera, having also written acclaimed screenplays for films like 'Sicario' and the Oscar-nominated 'Hell or High Water', some may have forgotten that Sheridan began his career as an actor, chasing his big break, as per Movie Web.

Sheridan starred in a few shows like 'Party of Five', 'NYPD Blue', and 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation'. The turning point in Sheridan's acting career came when he was cast to play Danny Boyd in the fan-favorite crime mystery sensation 'Veronica Mars' which ran from 2005 to 2007. Then, Sheridan appeared in five episodes of the teen drama show that gave his acting career a much-needed boost. In the crime drama series 'Veronica Mars', Kristen Bell played the role of a 17-year-old high school private detective who helped her sheriff-turned-P.I. father Keith solve some cases. The show also changed Bell's acting career trajectory for the better.

'Veronica Mars' was created by screenwriter Rob Thomas well noted for his works on 'Party Down' and 'iZombie'. The show premiered on September 22, 2004, quickly becoming a hit. Bell’s performance as Veronica Mars earned widespread praise, while viewers were captivated by the gripping storyline, sharp dialogue, and well-developed characters. Despite its initial success and critical acclaim, the series was canceled after Season 3 in 2007, as per Slashfilms. After a 12-year hiatus, fans finally received the much-anticipated fourth season in 2019.

In 'Veronica Mars', Sheridan played the role of Irish gangster Danny Boyd, making his onscreen debut in Season 2, episode titled 'Ahoy, Mateys!'. Landing this part in the crime drama opened up numerous acting opportunities for Sheridan. Shortly after, he secured the role of Deputy Chief David Hale in the action-packed FX crime series 'Sons of Anarchy'. Eventually, Sheridan decided to step away from acting and shifted his focus to screenwriting.

During an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan reflected on his decision to quit acting and shared, “I was a fair actor, but that’s all I was ever going to be. Hollywood will tell you what you’re supposed to do if you listen. If you’re banging your head against the wall for 20 years trying to be an actor, maybe you shouldn’t be an actor. But the first thing I ever wrote [the pilot for Mayor of Kingstown in 2011] got me meetings at every major network, at every agency. I had multiple people trying to buy it.”

Taylor Sheridan during Day 3 of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival on April 30, 2023, in Indio, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Monica Schipper)

Later, Sheridan chose not to sell 'Mayor of Kingstown' to any studio, putting the project on hold. Over the next few years, he focused on writing screenplays for hit films like 'Sicario', 'Hell or High Water', and 'Wind River'—and the rest, as they say, is history. And if case you’re interested, 'Veronica Mars' is available for streaming on Hulu.