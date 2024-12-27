Taylor Sheridan was forced to write 'Yellowstone' only on Saturdays — all because of Angelina Jolie

Taylor Sheridan and Angelina Jolie worked together in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Following the underwhelming response to the 'Yellowstone' finale season, Taylor Sheridan's stars may not be that bright. However, one cannot forget that the man is responsible for rejuvenating the Western drama series with 'Yellowstone' and its spin-offs. Sheridan revered for his exceptional writing skills, debuted as an actor in small roles, most notably in 'Sons of Anarchy.' However, Sheridan's true calling was writing, as the man transitioned into screenwriting, landing his first major break in Denis Villeneuve's 2015 action flick 'Sicario.' Then, Sheridan wrote for 'Hell or High Water' and 'Wind River,' and then came 'Yellowstone' in 2018.

From its first episode, 'Yellowstone' quickly ascended the success ladder with its gritty narrative and high-stakes storyline, making Sheridan a household name.

As the series continues to shine, Sheridan also gets bestowed with more work opportunities, and one such golden chance came when he got appointed to work in Angelina Jolie's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead,' but the catch is the writer also had to work for 'Yellowstone' Season 3.

It all began when Warner Bros acquired the rights to Michael Koryta's novel, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead,' and entrusted Sheridan with the task of adapting and directing the film. This presented a significant challenge, as Sheridan was simultaneously spearheading the production of 'Yellowstone' Season 3. The pressure to deliver both projects was indeed immense as the looming deadlines posed a major threat, but Sheridan masterfully juggled his duties for both 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' and 'Yellowstone' Season 3.

Sheridan shared his experience of multitasking for both projects in the Joe Rogan Experience, sharing that he would often spend his weekdays on the set of the film, directing Angelina Jolie and the rest of the cast, before returning home to pen scripts for the hit Paramount Network series. "I was directing a movie with Angelina Jolie in New Mexico. They had a start date that, by God, they were going to start… didn’t matter they didn’t have scripts; they were gonna start, and we would do night shoots on Friday night, finish about 7 in the morning, and I’d come home and sleep till 2, wake up, have coffee, write the scripts [for Yellowstone S03] on Saturday till 1 or 2 in the morning, wake up Sunday, do it again, finish the script, send it off—10 episodes; I did it 10 weeks in a row. "Fucking killed me," said Sheridan.

Despite the immense pressures, Sheridan managed to navigate this demanding period with remarkable dedication and professionalism. However, 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' failed to impress the masses and ultimately received mixed reviews, while 'Yellowstone' continued to soar in popularity, solidifying Sheridan's position as one of the most sought-after voices in the entertainment industry. With the success of 'Yellowstone,' Sheridan launched both of its successful prequels, '1883' and '1923.' In addition, the equestrian is also the creative brainchild of shows like 'Tulsa King,' 'Mayor of Kingstown,' 'Lawmen: Bass Reeves,' and 'Special Opps: Lioness.' Sheridan's latest project, 'Landman,' starring Billy Bob Thornton, is also grabbing major headlines for its gritty narrative. Furthermore, Sheridan is gearing up for more 'Yellowstone'-related projects like '1944,' '2024,' '6666,' and a new untitled spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.