Bella Hadid appeared in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 for a reason not many fans know about

Supermodel Bella Hadid played the role of Travis Wheatley's girlfriend Sadie in the Paramount show

Famed supermodel Bella Hadid made a small cameo in Taylor Sheridan's neo-Western series 'Yellowstone.' For the unversed, Gigi Hadid's younger sister Bella was seen in Episode 13 of the fifth season of the highly-acclaimed Paramount show. During that particular episode, the fans witnessed Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly) come face to face with Travis Wheatley (essayed by Taylor Sheridan). However, what caught the attention of the eagle-eyed fans was Bella's brief appearance in the episode.

The episode showed Bella portraying the role of Travis's girlfriend Sadie. The fans of the show were first introduced to Sadie when Beth drove all the way to Texas in order to find where Travis was. Beth wanted to learn Travis' views on selling the expensive horses of the Dutton family. When Beth reached his house, she was warmly welcomed by his girlfriend Sadie at the door. At that point in time, Sadie asked Beth if she was a masseuse.

When Beth entered the house, she found Travis as he was playing strip poker with a group of ladies. Then, Beth almost panicked after seeing Travis messing around instead of focusing on the sale of the horses and she told him to get serious about the work. Later on, in the episode, Beth asked Sadie why she was working for a man like Travis. In her response, Sadie shared that Travis was her boyfriend. During an auction, Beth went on to ask Sadie why she was dating Travis to which she replied by saying, “You ever seen him ride?” Travis managed to trick a bunch of investors into a $3 million purchase.

Bella Hadid at Adan Banuelo's "Window to the West" documentary. pic.twitter.com/IG6nNKBU5P — Bella Hadid Midias (@BHAmidias) September 25, 2024

For those wondering, Bella didn't accidentally land up in an episode of 'Yellowstone.' Her latest cameo has a strong link to her love life. At the moment, she is dating Adan Banuelos, a cowboy and horse trainer, who also starred in the same episode. He was seen as one of the dudes in Travis' strip poker game. It seems like Bella simply didn't want to miss out on an opportunity to share the screen space with her boyfriend.

Bella Hadid is one of the most celebrated supermodels in the world alongside her elder sister Gigi Hadid. In addition to this, she also happens to be among the highest-paid models worldwide. According to Celebrity Net Worth, she has a net worth of a staggering $25 million. Over the years, she has hit the runway for many renowned brands such as Dior, Chanel, and Givenchy among many others.

bella hadid in yellowstone pic.twitter.com/swZzOgVCil — gaia (@cxshewmilk) December 9, 2024

Keeping aside her modeling career, Bella is also an experienced horse rider. The 28-year-old loves horse riding and has previously competed in several equestrian events. During an interview with Porter Magazine in 2015, Bella candidly spoke about her passion for horseback riding and shared, “My devotion stemmed from my mom’s love of horses. I have been riding since I could walk and the fact that my mom knew everything about horses really helped my passion grow."