'Yellowstone' is one of TV’s biggest hits, but this update may break Kevin Costner fans' hearts

Kevin Costner-starrer 'Yellowstone' is set to release its Season 5 Part 2 in November

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The hugely-celebrated neo-western drama, 'Yellowstone' is all set to make its comeback with Part 2 of Season 5 on Sunday, November 10. Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the fan-favorite show revolves around the Dutton family as they struggle with neighboring ranchers, developers, and Native Americans.

Kevin Costner has always been at the center of 'Yellowstone' and can be said that he is a celebrity whose name is synonymous with Paramount's hit show. However, new reports have been swirling regarding Costner's likely exit from the series, leaving many wondering about the drastic decision, since this is the final chapter of the show.

Why is Kevin Costner leaving 'Yellowstone'?

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone (@paramountnetwork)

Costner has confirmed his departure from Yellowstone, citing a number of factors for his decision. In an Instagram video posted on June 22, the 69-year-old actor expressed his deep affection for the show and acknowledged its impact on him, but shared that he is now focusing on his own project, Horizon: An American Saga,' as per The Guardian. He thanked fans for their support, indicating that he would see them in theaters instead.

Additionally, reports suggest that salary disputes regarding his character, John Dutton, contributed to his exit, per sey Beebom. Costner was reportedly frustrated by the show’s demands conflicting with his desire to pursue his creative vision, ultimately leading him to step away.

Are there any chances of Kevin Costner's comeback in 'Yellowstone?'

Kevin Costner and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

Costner expressed his willingness to reprise the legendary character of John Dutton III during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. Costner indicated that he has not had any conversations regarding returning to 'Yellowstone' or finishing John Dutton's plot.

Nonetheless, he highlighted his conviction in keeping possibilities open for the future, saying he will keep the door open to portray the character once more.

What other projects is Kevin Costner working on?

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Facebook/@Kevin Costner & Modern West)

The majority of Costner's upcoming production is focused on 'Horizon: An American Saga'. The 'Horizon' will play out as a franchise, with three films already in the pipeline. The first movie, dubbed 'Horizon: An American Story, Chapter 1,' made its debut on June 28, the film received positive reviews.

The plot of 'Horizon,' produced and written by Kevin Costner, depicts a 15-year era of pre and post-Civil War development and settlement in the American West. As per reports, Costner has always had an interest in the Wild West stories, reflecting on the survival issues that individuals faced at the time.

