Taylor Sheridan cast himself in 'Yellowstone' to protect the show's most important 'actors'

Paramount's 'Yellowstone' is a neo-western drama series that follows the Dutton family as they defend their ranch from enemies

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With the release of the fifth and final season of 'Yellowstone' on the horizon, fans cannot keep calm as they brace themselves to bid goodbye to the Dutton family. The show, which debuted back in June 2018 focuses on the Dutton family and their ranch. Of course, when you have a family as the center of the show, there will be no dearth of internal conflicts, which is the case with 'Yellowstone and the animosity between the siblings having reached an all-time high throughout five seasons.

In addition, the show also delves into the family's confrontations with neighboring ranchers, developers, and Native American groups. With the last season's premiere date inches closer, it is apparent that creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson have woven a complex storyline into the hearts and spirits of Westerners. But are you aware that Sheridan also plays a character on the show?

Why did Taylor Sheridan appear in 'Yellowstone'?

Kevin Costner in a still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountnetwork)

Taylor Sheridan plays the character of Travis Whitley, a horse trainer in the 'Yellowstone.' Sheridan's decision to portray the character himself may come as a surprise, but the fact that he is a native of North Texas lends credibility to his character. In addition, the man helps the majority of the horses in the series.

Not only that, but he wanted to avoid employing hazardous horses, which are common in Hollywood films, so he bought the horses himself and trained the actors how to ride, as per CBS Sunday Morning. In addition, when he couldn't find an actor competent enough to play the character of Wheatley, the horse trainer, he decided to play himself.

How did Taylor Sheridan help in the filming of 'Yellowstone'?

Kevin Costner is a still from 'Yellowstone' (Facebook/@yellowstone)

Sheridan was raised on a ranch and had a 1,200-acre property before becoming an actor and writer, per Slashfilm. Sheridan has direct experience with ranch life, therefore he has built a universe largely based on his own, which explains the drama's authenticity.

With the help of 'Yellowstone' Sheridan has built a place in the entertainment business and has become a key voice in modern Western storytelling, with his drive to realism separates Yellowstone from other series.

What could be the plotline of the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2?

A still from 'Yellowstone' (@paramountpictures)

Given the numerous loose threads to connect, Yellowstone's last season must be the most explosive. First and foremost, Kevin Costner's departure from the show raises questions about how his character will be handled in the final season. His character may probably be depicted dead or in prison. Furthermore, the show will eventually decide who will inherit Dutton Ranch, potentially putting an end to Bethany 'Beth' Dutton (Kelly Reilly ) and James Michael 'Jamie' Dutton's (Wes Bentley) feud as siblings.

Not only that, but near the end of the first half of season 5 of 'Yellowstone,' we see Jamie preparing to remove Beth, and in order to do so, he seeks Sarah Atwood's (Dawn Olivieri) help and asks her to connect him to someone who can make Breth's death appear natural. Now, this is something explosive since we've witnessed Beth and Jamie's never-ending animosity for one another, so I'm sure we'll find out who wins in the end.

'Yellowstone' trailer