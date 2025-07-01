This Hallmark star might just surprise us all if they join ‘DWTS’ — and honestly, we’re here for it

This comes after 'DWTS' announced Robert Irwin and Alix Earle as Season 34 contestants

It seems like another Hallmark star is set to take over the ballroom floor on 'Dancing With The Stars.' While having a chat with Entertainment Now, Canadian actor Victor Webster revealed that he recently learned Tango for his latest film 'Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery', which was officially released on the Hallmark channel on June 22, 2025. Along with this, Webster stated that his fellow co-star Alison Sweeney learned the dance moves in no time, meanwhile he took his sweet time to pick up the dance moves. “Ali definitely picked it up much faster than I did,” Webster told the media outlet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Webster was asked whether he would like to compete on the ABC dance show 'Dancing With The Stars.' In his response, Webster said, "You know why I would do it? I’m not a reality TV guy, and that’s more of a competition show, but my goddaughter wants me to be on that show so badly. Like, once a month (she asks), ‘Will you go? Will you go on?’ Like, I can’t just snap my fingers, sweetheart, and then be on ‘Dancing with the Stars!’ But if somebody asked me to do it? For her, I would."

In the past, many Hallmark actors, including Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Trevor Donovan, have competed for the prestigious mirrorball trophy on 'Dancing With The Stars.' For the unversed, let us share with you that Bure and Kellar appeared on the same season together, Season 18, where Bure made it to the final three, meanwhile Kellar finished in sixth place. On the other hand, when we talk about Donovan, he participated in Season 31 of 'DWTS' and was eliminated sixth.

Up until now, ABC has not made any official announcement about Webster's participation in the upcoming season of 'DWTS.' In the same interview, Webster stated that currently he is trying out different things, whether it's learning to dance or interacting with his fans at events. And now, Webster has tried his hand at stand-up comedy. Lately, Webster has been attending a class in Vancouver, and he will be performing his first live set as part of a private graduation event a few days after the 'Pie to Die For: A Hannah Swensen Mystery' premiere.

Speaking about stand-up comedy, Webster admitted, “It scares the heck out of me. Yeah, I just want to do things that scare me and make me feel alive. I don’t know that I want to do stand-up comedy as a job or profession, but I’m doing it because it scares me.” In addition to this, Webster also mentioned that all of his comedy material revolves around dogs and his bond with his beloved pup, Nova. Webster further elaborated, “I find it incredibly funny. There might be crickets in the audience, but whatever. I find dog stuff incredibly hilarious, stuff that they do. Like, what if humans did the things to other humans that dogs do to each other? So there’s a lot of stuff around that I think dog owners will really appreciate.”