Alix Earle knows ‘DWTS’ won't be easy — one contestant’s already got her nervous: ‘He's good at...’

Alix Earle says this contestant might give her a ‘tough compeition’ on ‘DWTS’ and she's not totally wrong

'Dancing with the Stars' has been promoting its "blue-eyed" boy, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, with much gusto all over social media. As a new entrant, influencer Alix Earle is also gaining ground on becoming one of the fan favorites for season 34. Access Hollywood caught up with the stunning creator on the AMA red carpet and quizzed her about the potential showdown she is expecting with Irwin in the ballroom competition. "Have you met Robert Irwin yet because he's the only other contestant that's been named," the journalist asked. "No, I haven't met him yet, but I'm very excited to, and he's good at dancing, so I mean I feel like I'm going to have a tough competition exactly, but I love a good competition," Earle confidently replied without breaking a sweat.

Earle boasts of a massive social media fan base. She has over 7.5 million followers on TikTok and 4.3 million followers on Instagram, whereas Irwin has over 1.9 million followers on Instagram. Since the 'Digital Creator of the Year', a feat crowned by People's magazine, has revealed that she will be 'spilling all the tea' from the competition, it is expected that her follower count will double within the coming months. Meanwhile, the Australian wildlife enthusiast turned on the heat with a "shirtless" photoshoot; he also displayed his wild abilities by wearing a snake around his neck when he attended the Hulu Get Real event in Los Angeles. Thus, making sure to remain in the spotlight as the new season approaches.

Additionally, veteran dancing pros are already making a beeline to be partnered with both the newly announced contestants. Earlier, popular ballroom pro Rylee Arnold expressed the desire to be paired with Irwin, and recently Ezra Sosa wished he could lead Earle on the dance floor. Irwin does have an advantage; his elder sister Bindi was the Mirror Ball champion during season 21 in 2015.

Judge and former dancing pro Derek Hough showcased special thoughts about the brother-sister duo, “It's been 10 years since that little guy was on that front row rooting for his sister Bindi Irwin. And to see the man that he's become in short 10 years is pretty amazing, man. We're really lucky to have him," he said, as per People.

"I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season. I said, 'One day, that's gonna be me.' And now, that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. Let's do this!" Irwin had reacted to his announcement. Earle, on the other hand, called her foray into the dancing world a "no-brainer", "I'm so excited I mean it was like a no-brainer when they asked me to do it, and I'm a little nervous not going to lie like I'm not sure how I'll do, or how I'll be, but I'm ready to like put myself to the challenge," she gushed during her interview on the AMA behind the scenes. With two strong contenders already picked, 'Dancing with the Stars' fans are excited to see which other cast members are going to create fireworks in the coming days.