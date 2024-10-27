Are Dale Moss and Galey Alix still together? HGTV star shares major relationship update

'The Bachelorette' Season 16 winner Dale Moss was engaged to Clare Crawley

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Dale Moss and Galey Alix have pulled the plug on their relationship! Recently, Galey, best known for serving as the host of the HGTV show 'Home in a Heartbeat', confirmed the news of her split from 'The Bachelorette' winner on social media.

"Nice is she still with Dale?” a social media user commented on one of Galey's recent Instagram posts. Soon after, Galey responded to the fan by writing, "We’ve been separated for over a month now. He’s an amazing guy and will always be someone I adore as a person.”

At the time of writing, the exact cause behind the breakup of Dale and Galey is not known. However, it seems like the two of them decided to part ways amicably and remain on friendly terms. It appears like they weren't meant to last forever.

Dale Moss and Galey Alix are no longer together (Instagram/@dalemoss13)

How did Dale Moss and Galey Alix meet?

Dale Moss and Galey Alix started dating in 2022 following his appearance on 'The Bachelorette' Season 16. Their love story began on Instagram after Galey slid into Dale's DMs.

While having a conversation with Us Weekly in February 2023, Dale shed light on the pair's first interaction and said, “She reached out via DMs and said, ‘Hey, you know, I just love the way you think, and I love how you present yourself and who you are and what you stand for.’

"And we ended up connecting. Went on a date and then we’ve talked every day since. [She’s] my best friend for sure," he told the media outlet at that point.

The former Bachelorette contestant added, "Honestly, I never checked my DMs so the fact that I saw that one was, I don’t know, there’s more at work than we can plan for. And honestly, people say, ‘I’m glowing, I’m beaming on the carpet.’ I’m very certain with pretty much every area of my life right now and I’m supported in all areas. So, it’s a great thing for sure.”

Dale Moss and Galey Alix began dating in 2022 (Instagram/@dalemoss13)

What happened to Dale Moss on 'The Bachelorette' Season 16?

Dale Moss was engaged to Clare Crawley during Season 16 of the ABC dating show 'The Bachelorette.'

Dale and Clare called it quits in September 2021. Following her split from Dale, Clare moved on with Ryan Dawkins and the pair tied the knot in February 2023. Clare and Ryan welcomed their first child together in January 2024 via surrogate.

Dale Moss got engaged to Clare Crawley on 'The Bachelorette' Season 16 (Instagram/@dalemoss13)

Who is 'The Bachelorette' winner Dale Moss dating now?

Recently, the reality TV star Dale Moss has been romantically linked to social media influencer Remi Bader.​ In the last couple of weeks, the eagle-eyed fans have noticed their flirty banter on Instagram.

Remi's latest Instagram post featured a sweet snap of her and Dale posing outside the White House. Dale gushed over Remi's beauty in the comments and wrote, "You deserve it! Also that dress ( here comes the TikTok)."

The picture showcased the duo smiling while looking at the camera. In the photograph, Dale had his arm wrapped around Remi's shoulder. Before sparking romance rumors with Dale, Remi was dating Keyveat Postell.