It's every player for themselves in ruthless 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 trailer

The latest trailer promises high-octane competition, while also featuring never-before-seen games

So much for friendship. Or at least that's the agenda in the latest trailer of Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2. The game will return on November 4 and will see 456 contestants suit up for what is labeled as the "ultimate test of strategy, alliances, and endurance as they compete for a life-changing $4.56 million prize." Inspired by the streamer's blockbuster drama series, the latest clip promises high-octane and ruthless competition, while also featuring never-before-seen games in the latest installment. As was the case with the series, the game will have eliminations at regular intervals.

'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 will comprise nine episodes. Nicola Brown, Tim Harcourt, Nick Walker, Stephen Yemoh, Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert, Nia Yemoh, and John Hay serve as executive producers. The trailer launch comes on the back of Netflix renewing the game show for a third season earlier this year.

In related news, Brown had spoken of the challenges of making an unscripted show and the casting element attached to it. "Casting was an incredible undertaking," Brown said, per Deadline. "I mean, I don’t think anything had ever been attempted at this scale before. If you’ve worked in TV for a long time, it’s quite rare that you tackle something which feels genuinely new and different, but the casting of Squid Game: The Challenge was something that none of us had ever attempted at this scale before."

"We had brilliant teams working tirelessly to sift through a huge amount of applications, and we spent a lot of time then going through the short list of candidates and thinking, ‘Is this someone who we could see take part in the unscripted show?’ What I think is really, really unusual about it is the attrition rate. Obviously, you start off with 456 players, but at the end, only one is going to walk away the winner. That is really unusual in terms of making, but also in terms of producing."

Season 1 of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' was released in 2023, with the first five episodes debuting on November 22. Episodes 6-9 dropped on November 29, and the finale was slated for December 6. With nine episodes in the second season, it remains to be seen if a three-episode split is on the cards. There is also the possibility of a one-time drop, but for now, it's a wait-and-watch as the series gears up to release next month.