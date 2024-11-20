'DWTS' star Ilona Maher’s performance wasn't worth the hype it was built

'DWTS' contestant Ilona Maher performed Paso Doble and Viennese Waltz during semifinals

Olympic medalist Ilona Maher is putting in her best effort to improve her dancing skills! In the latest episode of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33 which aired on Tuesday, November 19, Ilona and her dance partner Alan Bersten showcased a Paso Doble routine set to the popular song 'Unholy (Orchestral Version)' by Sam Smith. Ilona's semifinal performance fell short of fans' expectations, sparking disappointment online. A large majority of viewers felt that her dance routine did not meet the standard they had hoped for.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, "I absolutely ADORE Ilona as a person but…the dance was so bad they’re gaslighting us all." Another fan said, "I feel the same way… it wasn’t very fun to watch for me and I love her but for the past 2 weeks I haven’t really enjoyed her performances." Throughout the ABC dance competition, Ilona has consistently worked on polishing her dance moves and she has even managed to enhance her artistic skills. However, it seems there is still plenty of room for improvement.

'DWTS' stars Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten perform Viennese Waltz during the semifinal (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'DWTS' Season 33 judges shed light on Ilona Maher's growth during the semifinal

During the semifinal of 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, Ilona Maher and her pro partner Alan Bersten performed Paso Doble in front of the judges including Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli. After their performance, the duo received positive feedback from the judges.

Bruno mentioned that Ilona needs to focus on bringing out the Flamenco flavor in her dance performance. Despite this, he praised her overall performance, expressing admiration for her excellent dance routine. Carrie Ann stated that Ilona has witnessed significant growth on the show, while, Derek ended up giving a standing ovation to the duo and referred to their act as "intentional, sharp and deliberate." Ilona and Alan scored 28 out of 30 after their first dance.

'DWTS' stars Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten received positive feedback from the judges (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

'DWTS' stars Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten perform a Viennese Waltz during the semifinal

In the second round, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten wowed the judges with their Viennese Waltz to 'Golden Hour' by JVKE. Following their dance performance, judge Bruno Tonioli shared the act had a good flow and musicality, along with vulnerability.

Carrie Ann Inaba shared that she felt "honored" to witness Ilona and Alan's performance, adding that the pair had "changed her life." Derek Hough expressed his admiration by describing the performance as "delicate and graceful." The pair earned a 10 from Bruno, a 10 from Carrie, and a 9 from Derek, totaling 29 out of 30.

'DWTS' stars Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten perform a Viennese Waltz during the semifinal (Instagram/@dancingwiththestars)

Catch stirring 'DWTS' Season 33 performances on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on ABC and Disney+. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online