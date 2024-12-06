Andy Cohen might be trying to boost Bravo ratings amid feud between Brynn Whitfield and Jeff Lewis

Jeff Lewis criticized 'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield's 'desperate' actions

In the Bravo universe, there is conflict. 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star Brynn Whitfield and former 'Flipping Out' star Jeff Lewis are at odds right now.

During a recent visit to 'Watch What Happens Live', Brynn found herself in the crosshairs and labeled Jeff a "pig." Jeff wasn't going to take it lying down, so he let loose his opinions on Brynn in his usual chaotic manner.

Jeff Lewis responds to 'RHONY' star Brynn Whitfield's 'pig' comment (YouTube/siriusxm/wwhl)

Brynn Whitfield hints 'pig' Jeff Lewis wants to get on 'RHONY'

It all began when Erin Lichy, Brynn's 'RHONY' co-star, appeared on 'Jeff Lewis Live', and he hinted that Brynn had a sugar daddy, or, as he put it, that she was being "supplemented." Although Brynn first accused Erin of being involved in the shade on 'RHONY' earlier this season, Erin disagreed with Jeff's judgment.

In a later appearance on 'WWHL', Jeff said that he wasn't referring to Brynn as an escort since she had accepted it, but he didn't say he was sorry. When asked if she was looking forward to the forthcoming 'RHONY' reunion, Brynn rekindled the feud during her own recent 'WWHL' sitdown with Andy Cohen.

"I'm excited; I'm energized," Brynn said. "I have been quiet, on purpose. A lady doesn't wrestle with pigs."

"Jeff Lewis is a pig," she said, emphasizing that her companions were not the pigs in issue. "I am ready to clear the air on many, many things."

The second 'WWHL' guest, who was none other than 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kathy Hilton, said, "Oh, is he on your show?" after hearing Jeff's name mentioned.

"No, I think he wishes, though," Brynn said. "He acts like he wants to be on it."

On 'Jeff Lewis Live', the radio host went completely crazy and planted ten toes down in the pigsty.

Jeff Lewis hits back at 'oversexed teenager' Brynn Whitfield

"I don't find her to be a lady," Jeff started. "I don't even find her to be an adult. I think she acts like an oversexed teenager on that show, and that's what I have said. You know, I think she's desperate for attention. She flirts with other people's spouses and partners, and parents, and this is all I have said. This is what I have noticed. I don't like the shtick. It seems to me like she's very desperate for attention, and, by the way, the audience is turning on her, and the things that I said are really indefensible. You can't say that that's not the truth."

Bravo and Andy Cohen banking on meaningless feud

'RHONY' might as well put Jeff on. Compared to this season's existing ensemble, he added more intriguing drama to the show.

It's not 'RHONY' this time around. Our (perhaps irrational) hypothesis is that Bravo/Andy is trying to re-incorporate some of the Bravo drama that is happening on podcasts that are not under his/network's control, which is why Jeff is getting his hands so muddy. It's most likely to attract viewers for his next Bravo show.