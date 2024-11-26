'RHONY' alum Carole Radziwill squashes years-long beef with Andy Cohen

'The Real Housewives of New York City' alum Carole Radziwill has reconnected with Andy Cohen! While having a chat with People Magazine at Bravo Fan Fest on Saturday, November 23, in Miami, Andy disclosed that he and the former Bravo housewife have ended their feud.

Speaking of his latest interaction with Carole, Andy said, "Carole and I reconnected recently, actually. It feels great. Carole and I knew each other for years, before she was ever on the Housewives for many years. I think I've known her more outside of the Housewives than I have in the Housewives. So it was definitely good to reconnect."

While the 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' host didn't provide any further details about his time with Carole, he did say that Carole mentioned that she was happy to reunite with him after nearly six years.

Andy added, "We both came to understand that our disagreements had everything to do with the high-pressure nature of the show and very little to do with our friendship, which proceeded it. Andy and I are very much on the same page now, and I'm happy about that."

Carole Radziwill had a messy fallout with Andy Cohen after 'RHONY' Season 10 reunion

For those living under a rock, Andy Cohen and Carole Radziwill had a nasty fallout after 'RHONY' Season 10 reunion, which aired in November 2018. The reunion revolved around the broken friendship between Carole and Bethenny Frankel. At that time, Andy stood up for Bethenny, which led Carole to say that he was "full of s**t." Carole also asked Andy, "Are you afraid of her too?"

During a July 2019 episode of SiriusXM’s 'The Jenny McCarthy Show', the Emmy Award winner shed light on the incident. "It was very clear to me and then later on, I think, the audience that he was supporting Bethenny in this way that I’ve never seen him at any other reunion do that," she shared.

While appearing on an episode of Bravo’s 'Play by Play', Andy shared his thoughts on the matter by saying, "All I was doing was pointing out, 'Yeah, you both have been talking s**t about each other.'"

"I wasn’t saying anyone was talking more s**t or not. Don’t deny that you never said anything bad about this person, ’cause you both were talking s**t about each other. I thought it was very Trumpian of her, and I was very surprised by that because what show is she watching?" he added.

Why did Carole Radziwill quit 'RHONY'?

Carole Radziwill decided to quit 'The Real Housewives of New York City' after Season 10. During an interview with People magazine in July 2018, she talked about leaving the Bravo program. "My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament," she told the outlet at that time.

Soon after, Carole delved deep into her decision to leave 'RHONY' by taking to her Instagram Stories. The Peabody Award-winning journalist wrote, "If you were doing something that was forcing you to do things that went against your own value system would you walk away regardless of the pay? It’s a tough decision."

Following her departure from the show, Carole and Andy continued to lock horns with each other on social media. We are glad to inform you that now they have resolved their past issues and have mended their broken friendship.