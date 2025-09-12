Carrie Underwood’s role just got way more exciting as ‘American Idol’ producer teases major format shake-up

‘American Idol’ Season 24 kicks off virtual auditions as production begins for early 2026 premiere

Looks like 'American Idol' is heading towards a major revamp! With Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie confirmed as the judges for Season 24, fans' anticipation is mounting high. While the speculation mills are rife with rumors of Underwood's underwhelming stint in season 23, an 'Idol' producer has assured that the country singer's role will only get much better in the upcoming season. Not only that, but the producer also teased changes in the show, and honestly, we are all in for it.

(L-R) Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood and Ryan Seacrest attend the 'American Idol' event in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Coppola )

Showrunner and EP Megan Michaels Wolflick teased big updates for 'American Idol' Season 24, telling TV Insider on Thursday, September 11, that the season will bring "some changes." She added, "I can't really get into any details, but we do have some big format changes coming for sure. There are going to be some surprises around every turn for sure," as per Yahoo! Entertainment. Wolflick praised Underwood, the newest judge of the show who replaced Katy Perry in Season 23, saying she "has brought something special and relatable" to the show.

Wolflick further praised Underwood's growth as a judge, saying, "I think she is so tapped into the experience. She got her feet wet last year, but what I do love about her is she is invested." She added, "She is in it and cares so much about all the finalists who come through the door. She is only going to get better. She works her butt off on this show. I'm so proud." Wolflick also reflected on their shared history, recalling that she worked with the 'Before He Cheats' star when Underwood won Season 4 in 2005.

"It's awesome because I was on the show when she was. We're around the same age," Wolflick explained, while adding, "When we were on the show together back then, we were all very close as producers. Now to have her come full circle back is pretty epic." Not only that, Ryan Seacrest has officially signed on to return as host of 'American Idol' for its ninth season on ABC and 24th overall, continuing his streak as the only on-camera personality to appear throughout the show's entire run. His deal was finalized just two weeks after judges Bryan, Richie, and Underwood signed on for the 2026 edition, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The announcement comes as 'American Idol' begins its new production cycle with virtual auditions underway, a period when Seacrest and the judges typically secure new contracts. Last season, the show averaged 7.25 million cross-platform viewers on Sundays and slightly fewer on Mondays, with seven-day linear audiences of 5.87 million and 5.15 million, respectively, numbers consistent with the previous year. The new season is set to premiere in early 2026. Produced by Fremantle and 19 Entertainment (a Sony Pictures Television company), the series is led by showrunner and executive producer Wolflick, alongside Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman from 19 Entertainment.