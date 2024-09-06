All the characters in 'Perfect Couple' ranked in order of their nastiness

Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' is based on the novel of the same name by Elin Hilderbrand

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Perfect Couple'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The perpetrator responsible for the murder of Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy) has been apprehended in 'The Perfect Couple', one notable consequence of this whole tragedy is the unpleasant demeanor of the Winbury family. At first glance, the wealthy Winbury family seems to have it all. However, as the story unfolds, it becomes clear that they are far from perfect and are struggling with serious issues.

From dishonesty to betrayal, every character in the shower is deeply involved in some sort of morally ambiguous thing, making it challenging to determine who is the most deceitful. Let's rank the characters in 'The Perfect Couple' according to their degree of nastiness, based on their actions, attitudes, and the impact they had on the other characters around them.

5. Amelia Sacks

Eve Hewson in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

Amelia Sack (Eve Hewson), the Cinderella figure in 'The Perfect Family' ranks number 5 on the list as she at first appears to be a victim of unfortunate circumstances within the toxic Winbury family. However, as the story unfolds, your perception of her changes due to her involvement in an affair with Shooter Dival (Ishaan Khattar). The strong chemistry between them is evident, with their interactions being notably intense.

It's important to note that Amelia is set to marry Benj Winbury (Billy Howle), who is deeply in love with her, while Shooter Dival is Benj's closest friend. While her affair with Shooter was short-lived, it is not sufficient to exhibit that Amelia is one nasty character who cheated on her fiancé with his best friend. While her affair with Shooter might be seen as an escape from the turmoil of the Winbury family, it doesn’t excuse her infidelity.

4. Thomas Winbury

Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

While Thomas Winbury (Jack Reynor) initially appears to be a pleasant character, his unpleasant demeanor becomes increasingly evident as the murder case mystery unfolds. It turns out that he is involved in a romantic relationship with Isabel Nallet (Isabelle Adjani), a French woman to whom he owes a substantial amount of money and is trying to repay her.

Thomas is eager to access his trust fund, but Merritt's pregnancy has caused a delay. This situation has led to suspicions that he might be involved in the murder. However, despite being cleared of any involvement in the murder, Thomas's irresponsibility, adultery, and financial troubles still make him one of the worst characters in 'The Perfect Family.'

3. Tag Winbury

Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury in a still from 'The Perfect Couple'(@netflix)

Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber) is arguably the only character who has consistently displayed his nastiness from the start of the show. Tag is a failure as a husband. Initially, he was ecstatic upon discovering Merritt's pregnancy, which reflects poorly on his character. Moreover, after his infidelity was revealed, he showed no signs of regret.

Furthermore, Tag embodies poor behavior, frequently avoiding responsibility and leaving Greer to clean up after him. In essence, Tag is an utterly selfish individual who prioritizes his enjoyment over the well-being of others, including his family, and rightfully deserves to be ranked third.

2. Greer Garrison Winbury

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

Although Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) is portrayed as a remarkable woman, a successful professional, and a breadwinner for her family, there’s much more beneath the surface. Her actions and motivations reveal a more antagonistic side, challenging the initial perception of her as a purely admirable character. Initially, Greer’s contempt for Amelia is confusing, but as the story progresses, it becomes clear that despises her simply because she is everything Greer has always wanted to be. Thus, one might argue that Greer's hatred for Amelia is rooted in envy.

Furthermore, the revelation that she was once an escort and met Tag as one of her clients is truly chilling. The fact that she kept this secret for so long adds a whole new layer of complexity to her character. While I can applaud her for keeping the secret, her ability to judge others despite her murky past speaks volumes about her hypocrisy. Furthermore, Greer's self-centeredness and lack of reflection on Merritt's death explains aptly why she is ranked second.

1. Abby Winbury

Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

Abby Winbury (Dakota Fanning) is unquestionably the most ethically corrupt character in 'The Perfect Couple' and fully deserves to be ranked first. First and foremost, Abby’s role as Amelia’s only confidant during the Winbury crisis reveals her cunning. She pretends to comfort Amelia while being the one behind all her troubles.

She cleverly manipulates her surroundings, presenting herself as a loving and helpful family member while hiding a major secret, proving she is the nastiest character in 'The Perfect Couple.'

