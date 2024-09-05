'The Perfect Couple': What Greer Garrison's bombshell finale revelation means for Season 2

Netflix's 'The Perfect Family' investigates the aftermath of a murder and how it leads to a rich family's buried secrets being revealed

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Perfect Couple'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: One thing is clear the Winbury family is keeping a lot of secrets from one another in Netflix's recent release, 'The Perfect Couple', and with the tragic loss of Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy), these secrets are leaking out like a bag of worms. While Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) and her husband Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber) have proudly worn the title of being a perfect couple from the start, we have witnessed how tumultuous their relationship has become.

While Tag is a drunken gambler, it is perplexing why Greer, who has a booming profession as a writer and is essentially the only breadwinner of the family, is not ending things with her aloof husband despite his many infidelities. The explanation for this tumultuous situation is ultimately disclosed in the last episode of 'The Perfect Couple,' and trust me, this is something you would never have imagined even in your wildest dreams.

What secret does Greer Garrison Winbury reveal in 'The Perfect Couple'?

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

With police suspecting Greer of murdering Merritt, Greer is forced to come clean about her past. She begins with the shocking revelation that Broderick Graham is her sibling, which was something out of the blue and left the detectives shocked, but Greer has decided that enough is enough. There is no point in concealing the truth now, as the book launch fiasco has left her feeling there is no need to pretend anymore.

To everyone's amazement, Greer opens up about her troubled past, revealing that she was an escort and her brother Broderick was her pimp. Furthermore, contrary to popular belief in the family, she met Tag as one of her clients, rather than at the 'gallery opening.' The revelation was jaw-dropping, leaving everyone astonished and gasping for air. Greer's revelation also underlines the reason for her not separating from Tag despite his infidelity, and the explanation is pretty simple and clear she does not want her beautiful family image to be shattered, and she views her husband as the ticket to her perfect life.

How could this new development lead to an uproar in the future 'The Perfect Family' season?

Liev Schreiber in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

While there is no official confirmation about the second season of 'The Perfect Couple,' I am certain that this bombshell secret will continue to plague the Winbury family's image. While we've seen Greer eventually get divorced from her unfaithful husband Tag, her secrets might take on a life of their own given the picture-perfect façade she usually projects. It's conceivable that it affected her connection with her sons, who may have been disappointed since they were not aware of this reality about their mother.

Furthermore, we have seen how delicate the Winbury family is and how hard Greer has always worked to keep the family together, but her secret may jeopardize that since it will take some time for her sons to accept this reality, and do not ask me what could happen if the media gets the whiff of it as if that happens, Greer's career might suffer significant losses and she will be at the receiving end of public backlash as well.

Overall, with the unexpected revelation of Greer's past, it makes sense why she was always so uptight since she didn't want anybody to know her secret, and it's truly commendable how closely she clutched it to her heart and only let it out when she wanted to.

How to stream 'The Perfect Couple'?

Eve Hewson and Meghann Fahy in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (Netflix/@hilarybronwyngayle)

To view 'The Perfect Coupleon Netflix, you must have an exclusive subscription since the streaming service provides several packages depending on your budget. The Standard Plan with advertising requires a monthly membership of $6.99 and includes full HD (1080p) streaming.

The Standard Plan, which does not contain advertisements, costs $15.49 per month and enables you to utilize one account on two screens at once while streaming in 1080p/full HD resolution. The $22.99/month Premium Plan allows customers to watch video to up to four screens at the same time in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Atmos and HDR.

'The Perfect Couple' trailer