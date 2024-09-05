'The Perfect Couple': One key character deserved better, and it's not Greer Garrison

Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' is based on the book of the same name by by Elin Hilderbrand

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'The Perfect Couple'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The cliché of Cinderella stories is nothing new, so I wasn't expecting much when I heard that Netflix's newest series, 'The Perfect Couple,' would also follow the same plot. But as the narrative progressed, it became clear that Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson), despite her notable low socioeconomic status, was different and in every aspect deserved much better.

Amelia frequently expressed her opinions out loud and with pride. Her attitude was another factor contributing to her conflict with Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman). Throughout 'The Perfect Couple,' we witness Amelia being the target of discrimination and intimidation and as the plot develops, she tries everything to find out who killed her best friend Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy), even though in the process she was the target of constant judgements.

Why Amelia Sacks appeared unhappy with her wedding in 'The Perfect Couple'?

Eve Hewson and Meghann Fahy in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (Netflix/@hilarybronwyngayle)

In 'The Perfect Couple' premiere episode, we are introduced to Amelia, a regular person, who is set to wed wealthy Benj Winbury (Billy Howle). In the first episode, Amelia expresses her hesitation to marry Benj and tells Merritt. While Benj is head over heels for Amelia, the latter tells her best friend that she isn't in love with him.

Merrit dismisses this, saying that Amelia is likely getting cold feet before the wedding and that everything will work out. Although Ameilia's reluctance might stem from feeling nervous before the big day, which is usually normal. But as the story progresses, we can see how uneasy Amelia feels in the Winbury household and how she finds the family strange.

To put it simply, Amelia was never in love with Benj and was not marrying him for his wealth. She simply wanted to make her ailing mother happy by seeing her daughter married.

Why did Amelia Sacks deserve better in 'The Perfect Couple'?

Eve Hewson in a still from 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

Amelia's journey in 'The Perfect Couple' effectively highlights the toxicity in the Winbury family and how things are convenient for the riches. I mean, the bride-to-be just discovered her best friend's dead body and the cruel family is telling her to be joyful and prepare for her wedding. This was extremely insensitive and speaks volumes about the Winbury family's harshness.

Furthermore, during the NDA fiasco, Amelia refused to sign because the papers required her not to reveal anything about Merrit's murder or anything that could jeopardize the Winbury family's reputation. In the midst of this, she maintained her composure and asked the family for a valid valuation, which the family did not appreciate, but that did not stop her as he continued to be headstrong. We've also seen our dear Amelia fall into the manipulation trap, as she frequently succumbs to Abby's (Dakota Fanning) sweet talks. Similarly, the Winburys showed little regard for Amelia's boundaries and opinions and treated her as an outsider, making her feel as if she did not belong.

That being said, Amelia as a character was far from perfect, but losing her best friend, being subjected to manipulation and scrutiny, and of course, Greer's constant bickering was the last thing she deserved despite her flaws.

How to stream 'The Perfect Couple'?

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

You need an exclusive subscription to watch the show on Netflix because the streaming service offers different packages depending on your spending limit. The Standard Plan with advertisements, which provides full HD (1080p) streaming, requires a $6.99 monthly subscription.

One account can be used to stream in 1080p/full HD quality on two screens simultaneously with the $15.49/month Standard Plan, which is commercial-free. Users can simultaneously stream 4K Ultra HD content with Dolby Atmos and HDR to up to four screens when they subscribe to the $22.99/month Premium Plan.

'The Perfect Couple' trailer



