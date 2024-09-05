Will there be 'The Perfect Couple' Season 2? Here's the renewal status for Netflix's whodunit series

If you have finished watching 'The Perfect Couple' on Netflix, here's everything you need to know about its renewal

Contains spoilers for 'The Perfect Couple'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Nicole Kidman's latest thriller 'The Perfect Couple' may have intrigued you with its gripping whodunit plot, but if you're hoping for another season, you might be disappointed. The series is based on Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel of the same name. After watching all the episodes of the Netflix show on the day of its release, our hopes of its renewal have shattered.

'The Perfect Couple' revolves around the Winbury family who are preparing for the wedding of Benji (Billy Howle) with Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson). However, when the dead body of bride's best friend is found on a beach surrounding their estate, they all become suspects. The cast members include Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Meghann Fahy, and Ishaan Khatter.

Why 'The Perfect Couple' won't have another season?

Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

The six-episodic series revolves around the investigation of Merritt Monaco's (Meghann Fahy) murder. Detective Nikki Henry (played by Donna Lynne Champlin) finally solves the case in the finale episode and we see the cops arresting the real culprit.

Now when the killer and the motives behind the murder are revealed, there's not much to explore ahead. The soon-to-be married couple also part ways and we also see Greer (Nicole Kidman) stepping up and addressing the secrets of her marriage with Tag (Liev Schreiber).

'The Perfect Couple' is a limited series which hints that we must not expect further seasons. Even Elin Hilderbrand's novel that inspired the series has no sequel.

Though 'The Perfect Couple' is part of a book series, there's no correlation between these books which includes 'A Summer Affair', 'The Castaways', and 'Swan Song'. Each of these books revolves around new characters and fresh plots despite being a part of her Nantucket series.

How did 'The Perfect Couple' Season 1 end?

Eve Hewson and Meghann Fahy in 'The Perfect Couple' (Netflix/@hilarybronwyngayle)

[Major spoiler ahead] While Tag or Greer was speculated to be the killer with a strong motive behind the crime, the real culprit turned out to be the one we least expected.

Thomas's pregnant wife, Abby (Dakota Fanning), killed Merritt Monaco by spiking her non-alcoholic drink and drowning her in the water. Thomas (Jack Reynor) owed $2.5 million to Isabel Nallet (Isabelle Adjani) and had planned to pay her using the trust fund that he would be able to access after his young brother, Will turned 18.

However, when Abby found out that Merritt was pregnant with Tag's child, she realized that the trust fund would be locked for another 18 years. In need of money and charge over the situation, she decided to kill Merritt and her unborn child. Meanwhile, Amelia and Benji also split up. Amelia moved to London where she started working at a zoo.

