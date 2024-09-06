Of all 'The Perfect Couple' characters, one stood head and shoulders above the rest

Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple' follows the lives of a rich family whose world comes crashing down after a murder

Contains spoilers for 'The Perfect Couple'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The Winbury family's secrets have emerged from the shadows in Netflix's 'The Perfect Couple,' providing insight into the wealthy lifestyle the affluent family leads. As the narrative develops, viewers learn how every character in 'The Perfect Couple' is plagued with certain defects, where patriarch Tag Winbury (Liev Schreiber) is a gambler and can't keep his hand to himself. The matriarch of the Winbury household, Greer Garrison Winbury (Nicole Kidman) is pretentious, judgmental, and harbors some very dark secrets.

The Winbury sons are not less than behind their parents and have their own set of secrets, making it clear that the characters in 'The Perfect Couple' are flawed human beings, but there is one particular character who stood out the most, and if you have watched the show, I am sure you will also second my thoughts.

Which character is most likeable in 'The Perfect Couple'?

Irina Dubova in a still from 'The Perfect Couple'(@netflix)

I'm talking about Gosia (Irina Dubova), the Winbury household's main housekeeper here, who has some very strong beliefs. Gosia has been working with the family for a long time and has formed a crush on Tag; the fact that her attraction is also known to Abby Winbury (Dakota Fanning) adds to the humor in the storyline. Gosia serves as a portal for viewers who, like her, are attempting to get to the bottom of the complicated murder case and want to know who murdered Merritt Monaco (Meghann Fahy).

Furthermore, Gosia's statement was critical for detectives to track down the murderer because she highlighted Abby's demanding nature and stressed that she had asked her to wash her clothes, bed, and a cup on the morning of Merrit's dead body discovery. In addition, Gosia eventually got her due when she was seen smoking with Tag at the end of 'The Perfect Couple', which was a dream come true for our girl.

Why does Gosia have to be the best character in 'The Perfect Couple'?

A still from the finale episode of 'The Perfect Couple' (@netflix)

While she seems to be a supporting character at first, as the narrative progresses, you will realize how important Gosia is, particularly in the pool of other characters. One of the most important things that distinguishes Gosia from the other characters is her unwavering loyalty to the Winbury family. Of course, she remains devoted to the family after spending years with them, but what is most admirable is how she navigates things in the middle of dysfunction and upheaval.

Gosia remains steadfast and dedicated to the Winbury home and I really enjoyed her sharp wit, especially her comebacks, which were mostly spot on, and her awe at Amelia Sacks (Eve Hewson) doing all of her chores on her own was very admirable.

Furthermore, she is highly observant, and throughout the episodes, she has shown her ability to see past the Winbury family members's facade. She detects their contradictions, falsehoods, and hidden motives, and often provides a new viewpoint on the events taking place around her.

'The Perfect Family' trailer