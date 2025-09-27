Is ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 4 happening? Director drops major hint, teases spin-off fans will go crazy for

From shocking twists to deadly new challenges, Season 3 leaves fans wondering what horrors await Arisu and Usagi in a potential ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 4.

The wait is finally over! ‘Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 has landed on Netflix, bringing fans back into its high-stakes world of survival games and heart-pounding mysteries. But with the latest chapter closing on yet another cliffhanger, the burning question now is whether the hit Japanese thriller will return for season 4. This time around, Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) are reunited in the real world, only for tragedy to strike again, according to Alice in Borderland Wiki. Usagi is kidnapped by a scholar obsessed with life after death, dragging Arisu back into the cruel and twisted realm of Borderland to face fresh rounds of brutal challenges.

The season’s final moments left viewers with the sense that Borderland is far from finished. It sets up endless speculation about where the story could go next. So far, Netflix has made no official announcements about a fourth season. Still, the series’ creative team has fueled hope. Speaking with RadioTimes, director Shinsuke Sato admitted he would be eager to return if the opportunity arose. “If you’re asking me whether I’d be interested or not, I would certainly say yes,” he revealed. Sato also teased another potential direction.

He wants to adapt ‘Alice in Border Road,’ a spin-off manga written by creator Haro Aso. That story unfolds in the same dangerous world but features an entirely new cast, separate from Arisu and Usagi’s journey. Both Tsuchiya and Yamazaki have also expressed their excitement about stepping back into their roles if Netflix gives the green light. Tsuchiya even shared her own idea for continuing the story: imagining Arisu and Usagi as parents forced to re-enter Borderland when their child is mysteriously pulled into the deadly games.

“From the kids' point of view, they’ll question, ‘Who are you? Are you my parents? Why do you understand all of this?’ There’s a sense of suspicion that comes from that. Through the games, they help each other as parent and child, which reaffirms how beautiful a family is,” Tsuchiya explained in the interview. “If it were a one-off show or film, then it would be us clearing the games by ourselves, without a child. But this is something that’s possible because it’s a show over a couple of seasons.” She added that such a storyline could reflect the cast’s own growth over the years, saying she hopes “one of the producers will be listening!”