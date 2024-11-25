Netflix TV Shows weekly rankings: One show reigns supreme with no competition in sight

From a beloved legal drama to Tyson and Paul's boxing fight, see all the shows that made it to the list of Netflix's Top 10 this week

Netflix's range of content is unmatchable: from addictive teen dramas to intriguing docuseries, the streaming giant has it all for people of all ages and interests. November had many exciting releases and interestingly, many of them have managed to draw the attention of subscribers.

Some October releases too managed to hold their position in the Top 10 list, but it’s the new releases that made a significant contribution to the total viewership. Take a look:

10. 'Beauty in Black: Season 1'

Ursula O Robinson and Tamera Kissen in 'Beauty in Black' (Netflix/@chipbergmann/@calvinashwor)

'Beauty in Black' has a massive drop in its viewership, with the weekly views dropping from 43 lacs to 22 lacs. This sharp decline in the views and hours viewed per week has put the soap opera on 10th spot. Created and produced by Tyler Perry, the series opened to disastrous reviews upon its premiere on October 24. It features Taylor Polidore Williams in lead role.

9. 'The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 3'

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' (Netflix/@larasolanki)

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3, released on October 17, has been going strong as it maintains its position in top 10 list this week as well. With a slight drop from No. 6 to No. 9, the show proves that fans aren't bored with Mickey Haller's attorney skills just yet.

8. 'Arcane: Season 1'

A still from 'Arcane' (Netflix)

With Season 2's release in November, 'Arcane' Season 1, released in 2021 started to make buzz among the Netflix viewers. Season 1 recorded 26 lac views in one week taking the number 8 spot of thie top 10 list of TV shows.

7. 'Investigation Alien: Season 1'

A still from 'Investigation Alien' (Netflix)

'Investigation Alien' is a six-episodic paranormal docuseries where UFO reporter George Knapp reveals intriguing evidences and interviews people who claim to have witnessed the unexplainable. The series moved from No. 10 to No. 7 spot, raking 30 lac views.

6. 'The Diplomat: Season 2'

A still from 'The Diplomat' (Netflix)

'The Diplomat' Season 2 slipped from No. 3 to No. 6 this week as it amassed 33 lac views. Keri Russell starrer has surely managed to keep fans intrigued with high-stake political drama for the second time. The staggering viewership week after week proves that its renewal for third season was a good decision.

5. 'Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson: Season 1'

Mike Tyson in 'Countdown: Paul vs Tyson' (Netflix)

'Countdown: Paul Vs. Tyson' made it to top 10 list as soon as it premiered on November 7. The intense docuseries that takes us to the training camps of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson recorded 48 lac views.

4. 'Outer Banks: Season 4'

A still from 'Outer Banks' (Netflix/@jacksonleedavis)

'Outer Banks' Season 4, that topped the list in the first week of November with the release of Part 2, has slipped to No. 4. Nevertheless, it recorded a whopping 61 lac views this week, making it one of the most popular shows of the year. With this, the anticipation for fifth season grows, which would mark the conclusion of this mystery teen drama.

3. 'Cobra Kai: Season 6'

Oona O'Brien, Miguel Díaz, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni DeCenzo, and Xolo Maridueña in 'Cobra Kai' (Netflix/@curtisbondsbaker)

Season 6 Part 2 of 'Cobra Kai' arrived on Netflix on November 15 and immediately grabbed the attention of viewers. The martial arts comedy drama raked in 74 lac views in the week of its premiere.

2. 'Arcane: Season 2'

A still from 'Arcane' (Netflix)

'Arcane' dominates the list with both seasons making it to top 10. The second and final season released between November 9 and 23 has kept fans intrigued this week. Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell starrer has retained its No. 2 spot in Top 10 list with 74 lac views.

1. 'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson'

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul in 'Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson' (Netflix)

This week's clear winner is 'Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson', the boxing match streamed LIVE on Netflix on November 15. It recorded a whopping 46.6 million views, leaving every show far behind in the race of viewership.