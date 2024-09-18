'AGT' Season 19 Finale: Watch Dee Dee Simon go all in with powerful rendition of Hozier’s hit

Dee Dee Simon put her spin on Hozier's classic 'Take Me to Church' for the 'AGT' Season 19 finale

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: Following a summer of performances, 'America's Got Talent' has advanced to the live final, the penultimate round of the competition. On Tuesday, September 17, one of the ten finalists, Dee Dee Simon, competed for America's votes with a song choice that was both daring and dangerous for a final performance.

During Tuesday's episode, the Brooklyn-based vocalist who won the live Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum in the Quarterfinals performed a fresh rendition of 'Take Me to Church.' As she worked the stage and the audience, her powerful voice never wavered.

Dee Dee Simon gave us the feels with her powerful rendition of 'Take Me to Church'! 🎶 What a voice! #AGTFinals pic.twitter.com/GqGzS7YLhJ — AGT Auditions (@AGTAuditions) September 18, 2024

She concluded the song with a dramatic knee lift before rising to her feet and removing her shoes. Her voice has a natural power, and many fans and reviewers agree that Hozier's songs are exceptional. His music blends elements of folk, soul, and indie rock, often featuring poignant lyrics that explore social issues, spirituality, and love. Hozier's music is both enjoyable and profound, thanks to his skillful blend of thought-provoking lyrics and melodic tunes.

While Hozier's music often transports listeners to a realm of haunting gospel, dark poetry, and blues, Dee Dee's performance, though not quite reaching that same level, still left a lasting impression. Yes, it can be challenging to match such a distinctive style, but her rendition was memorable in its own right.

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Dee Dee Simon performed a fresh rendition of Hozier's 'Take Me to Church' (Instagram/ @deedeesimon)

Simon Cowell boasts about Dee Dee Simon's song choice in AGT's Season 19 finale

The judges stood up in response to Dee Dee's performance. Sofía Vergara noted that Dee Dee Dee Dee "keeps getting better and better" with each round, while Heidi was "bowing down" to her "strength and power."

Simon Cowell praised her for demonstrating "what it means to sing well" and acknowledged her increased self-assurance. He praised the song selection and referred to the performance as "her concert" and a "moment."

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Dee Dee Simon won the live Golden Buzzer from Heidi Klum in the Quarterfinals (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Dee Dee Simon looking to retire as a nurse

Dee Dee, who received Heidi's Live Golden Buzzer, is hopeful that her performance on 'AGT' will lead to her release from a 19-year prison term as a nurse and the beginning of a full-time singing career. “I always wanted to be a full-time singer, but life happens, and you have to take care of your family,” Dee Dee told Parade in a recent interview.

She added, “There’s always something, somebody needs you, somebody gets sick. But if I get an opportunity at this point in my life to fulfill my dream, I’m going to take it. I’m not letting anything stop me, no illness, no anything, I am going to do it. So, yes, I will parole. The guys already think I’m going to parole. They made a big sign that says, ‘Thank you for your 19 years.’”

Dee Dee sang her way into the 'AGT' finale by reinterpreting Teddy Swims's 'Lose Control' in her special style. Heidi claimed that she hit her Golden Buzzer because she was carried away by Dee Dee's performance, which propelled her straight to the live performances and bypassed the semifinals.

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Dee Dee Simon grew up listening to Gladys Knight (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Dee Dee Simon's singing idol isn't Hozier

Speaking of idols, Dee Dee grew up listening to Gladys Knight at her home parties and is eager to meet her. She often performs Gladys Knight's songs and has also drawn significant inspiration from the late Betty Wright. Additionally, Dee Dee hopes to meet Babyface and David Foster, sitting down at a piano together and asking David to create an incredible album for her.

To explore opportunities in film, Dee Dee would love to meet 50 Cent. She also believes that Dr. Dre could benefit from a female team member, so she’s eager to spend time with him as well.

'AGT' Season 19 finalist Dee Dee Simon hopes to meet Babyface and David Foster (Facebook/@deedeesimon)

Tune in on September 24 on NBC at 8 PM ET to catch the results of 'America's Got Talent' Season 19 Finale.