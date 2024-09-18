How did Emily Gold die? 'AGT' pays tribute to cheerleader after her tragic death

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'America Got Talent' Season 19 contestant and Los Osos High School dancer, Emily Gold, has recently died by suicide at the age of 17. On Friday, September 13, Emily was found dead under a bridge in Rancho Cucamonga by California Highway Patrol after they responded to a call about a teenager wandering through traffic.

The officials revealed to People that her body was found in the eastbound 210 carpool lane, struck by a vehicle. She had died of her injuries and was declared dead at the scene. However, the driver involved in the incident was not found at the scene and could face serious charges. Meanwhile, the ABC show's official X handle posted a heartfelt tribute to the late dancer. They shared a sweet photo of Emily smiling and holding up an 'AGT' sign and wrote, "The AGT Family sends out our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and team members of Emily Gold. She was a bright young soul and will be deeply missed." Emily has also received heartfelt tributes from her family, friends and fans.

'AGT' cheerleader Emily Gold's parents pen heartbreaking tribute

'AGT's Los Osos High School dancer Emily Gold's parents, Steven and Brandy Gold, have been left heartbroken with their tragic loss of their daughter and poured their feelings in an Instagram post. They shared a photo of Emily in her cheer uniform, writing, "With sadness beyond measure we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily on September 13th."

Emily's parents added, "Our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now. The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted up, and it is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives." The statement concluded with, "Thank you all so much for your love and support."

Los Osos High School calls varsity Emily Gold 'varsity captain' in touching tribute

'AGT' Season 19 dance group Los Osos High School took to their official social media handle and penned a touching tribute to Emily Gold. They referred to her as their varsity captain, writing, "Emily has always embodied every aspect of our core team values through her strength, commitment, kindness, compassion, and the most humble heart."

The statement further added that Emily will be remembered as a "leader, role model, friend, and sister to her teammates". It continued, "Our sweet sweet Emily - We love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel."

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell compares Emily Gold's team act to 'High School Musical'

'AGT' contestant Emily Gold's team Los Osos High School reached quarterfinals with their amazing performances but failed to advance to the next round. Despite the elimination, Emily and her team received a standing ovation from judge Simon Cowell. He loved the performace and compared the act to 'High School Musical'.

Simon complimented and said, "It was absolutely brilliant. What I loved about this was first of all the energy. I think what I just saw is everything a great school should be doing, which is encouraging talent and friendship." He added, "He continued, “It reminded me of seeing the High School Musical movie and thinking every kid should go to a school like that."