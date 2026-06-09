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Netflix drops major ‘A Good Girl's Guide To Murder’ Season 3 update, and we're hyped

The streamer added Season 3 will be the third and final season of the YA series based on Holly Jackson's novels.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Emma Myers as Pip in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Image Source: Netflix)
Emma Myers as Pip in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Image Source: Netflix)

In what comes as a bit of unsurprising news, Netflix announced a third season of 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder'. The streamer added Season 3 will be the third and final season of the YA series based on Holly Jackson's novels. The third instalment is based on 'As Good As Dead', the third book in the author's trilogy. Production has already completed and the series is pencilled to premiere in 2027 on Netflix worldwide. The second season premiered May 27 and follows Pip Fitz-Amobi (Emma Myers) as she investigates the disappearance of a friend’s brother. The series already hinted at a gripping new season when it sends a message to Pip in the form of an ominous message, "Who will look for you when you’re the one who disappears?"

Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh in 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' (@netflix)
Zain Iqbal as Ravi Singh in 'A Good Girl's Guide to Murder' (Image credit: Netflix)

Myers, who also serves as one of the EP's was ecstatic about the renewal. "I’m very happy that we get to bring everyone season three of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder. Thank you so much to everyone who has given this show love and support throughout! This has truly been an incredible experience and Pip will be a character I will never forget. Book three is my favorite of all the books, so I’m very excited to show everyone what we’ve done." As did Jackson, who also teased what's in store for Myers' central character: "As Good As Dead is my favorite of the book series, and it’s by far my favorite season of the show too. You’ll see Pip as you’ve never seen her before. It’s dark, breathless, horrible and somehow still manages to be funny. Come on back to Little Kilton for the final time … if you dare." The series' two seasons so far have been bona fide hits for the streamer, raking in solid numbers and positive reviews from critics and fans. The renewal comes as a no-brainer.

Pip and Max in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Pip and Max in a still from 'A Good Girl's Guide To Murder' (Image Source: Netflix)

On the cast front, Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Jude Morgan-Collie, Eden H Davies and Yali Topol Margalith will reprise their roles along with Myers in the final season. Sophie Klein and Sophie MacClancy produce the series and the EPs roster includes Sophie MacClancy produce the series. The executive producers are Matthew Read, Simon Crawford Collins and Frith Tiplady, along with Danielle Scott-Haughton and Katherine Bond. Jackson, Myers and director Tom Vaughan round up the list. Seasons 1 and 2 of 'A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder' is streaming on Netflix.

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