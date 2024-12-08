'90 Day Fiancé' star Natalie Mordovtseva turns a blind eye to red flags with Josh Weinstein

'90 Day Fiancé' stars Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein's relationship has been on and off, leading some to believe it may be staged for drama

Natalie Mordovtseva and Josh Weinstein's relationship on '90 Day Fiancé' has become a textbook example of ignoring red flags. Despite repeated indications that Josh may not be fully invested in their relationship, Natalie continues to stand by him, raising questions about her motives and self-awareness. Josh's alleged behavior, from sliding into other women's DMs to failing to advance their relationship, speaks volumes about someone unwilling or unable to commit. His actions, such as engaging with influencers like Sophie and giving ambiguous responses to Natalie's concerns, suggest he's keeping his options open while maintaining just enough of a connection with Natalie to keep her around.

Natalie, on the other hand, seems trapped in a cycle of denial. Her accusations, like questioning who Josh brought to a resort, highlight a growing insecurity that she refuses to confront directly. What some may interpret as loyalty in her persistence is increasingly looking like a refusal to face the truth: Josh's actions are not aligned with someone ready for a serious, exclusive relationship. Ultimately, the bigger question remains, why would Natalie refuse to consider calling it quits despite the major red flags in their relationship?

'90 Day Fiancé' star Josh Weinstein has been reluctant to have a baby with Natalie Mordovtseva

'90 Day Fiancé' star Josh Weinstein hasn't said much about having a child with Natalie Mordovtseva. Natalie wants to start a family, but Josh, who has two children already, keeps avoiding the topic. This has put Natalie in a tough spot about their future and has made things tense between them. His reluctance to do so has left Natalie in a dilemma over their future, creating tension and uncertainty in their relationship.

Are Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva's on-screen fights only for the camera?

Viewers are starting to wonder if the fights between Josh Weinstein and Natalie Mordovtseva on '90 Day Fiancé' are real or if they’re just acting for the show. The belief is that their dramatic fights are intentionally crafted to add tension and keep viewers engaged.

That's typically how it unfolds: Josh remains calm while Natalie becomes emotional, which raises the question of whether their dynamic is being exaggerated for entertainment value.