'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Jasmine Pineda chats with mystery man as relationship with Gino strains

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 is packed with unexpected twists, and Jasmine Pineda’s personal life is no exception. After a tense therapy session with Gino Palazzolo that failed to resolve their ongoing issues, Jasmine was seen having a private phone conversation with a mystery man. What began as a seemingly harmless chat took a surprising turn when the man suggested she deserved someone who would "do anything" for her, which seemed to be a subtle yet flirtatious comment.

The man on the call is likely Jasmine’s rumored boyfriend, Matt Branis, a mechanic she reportedly met at Planet Fitness in Michigan in November 2023. This moment follows Gino’s repeated complaints about Jasmine’s secrecy, late nights with friends, and reluctance to share details about her personal life. All of this has fueled his suspicions of Jasmine cheating on him. As the tension between Jasmine and Gino continues to escalate, it seems Gino's concerns about Jasmine’s loyalty might hold some truth. Overall, it appears that the rumors of Jasmine cheating will soon be confirmed.

Yeah that’s the mechanic Matt Brandis that Jasmine cheated on Gino with. Then Gino started hanging out with Matt’s ex-girlfriend as revenge lol (not seen on The Last Resort—this is 🔥 shabooty tea) #90DayFiance #90daythelastresort pic.twitter.com/WuUWOiFuxf — SHABOOTY 🎥: #90DayFiance 🪬 (@SHABOOTY) December 10, 2024

Julie Trubkina and Stacey Silva hint at Jasmine Pineda’s cheating scandal

'90 Day: The Last Resort' stars Julia Trubkina and Stacey Silva seemingly dropped hints about Jasmine's alleged cheating scandal involving Gino. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Julia teased what fans could look forward to in the upcoming episodes, saying, “This season has a lot of cheating scandals. Actually I’m on there, not good but unfortunately.” When pressed about Jasmine, Julia added, “But about Jasmine, you will be knowing everything soon. But it’s gonna be big.”

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo clash over her independence

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 Episode 2 explored lingering tensions between Jasmine and Gino. Jasmine, who initially seemed eager to embrace a luxurious "sugar baby" lifestyle with Gino, now finds herself disappointed after moving to the U.S. She claims she no longer receives the same financial support from Gino as she did in Panama, fueling tension between them.

One major point of contention is Jasmine’s desire for independence. She frequently expresses a longing for freedom, including learning to drive so she can get around on her own. Jasmine insists that Gino buy her a car, but Gino resists, claiming that he cannot afford it and that Jasmine never appreciates his efforts.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 Episode 2 explored tensions between Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo (TLC)

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo struggle with intimacy issues

Jasmine has often complained about intimacy issues with Gino, calling it a major problem in their relationship. However, in a surprising twist during a recent session, Jasmine shifted her focus entirely. Instead of addressing their intimacy issues, she cited her desire for "independence" as the central problem in their relationship.

'90 Day: The Last Resort' star Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda got married in June 2023 (TLC)

‘90 Day: The Last Resort’ season 2 airs on Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC.