5 wild 'Squid Game' Season 2 theories that might just come true

'Squid Game' Season 2 will make its debut on Thursday, December 26

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Squid Game'

Netflix is all set to captivate audiences once again with the highly anticipated debut of 'Squid Game' Season 2, premiering on Thursday, December 26. While the adventure gaming show generated quite a fan following due to its spectacular first season, the stakes have surely risen high as per the Season 2 trailer, suggesting Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) is back in the arena, with a steadfast resolve to expose the mastermind behind the deadly games.

Not only that, 'Squid Game' Season 2 will also feature new and exciting characters who will fight it out to claim the multi-million dollar cash prize. So, without any further ado, let's speculate about 5 wild theories about 'Squid Game' Season 2.

1. Where are past winners of 'Squid Game' Season 2?

Lee Jung-jae in a still from 'Squid Game'(Netflix)

One of the most pressing questions that still lingers is the fate of the past winners. As the series has only revealed two past winners, Gi-hun and the other is Hwang In-ho (Lee Byung-hun), aka Front Man.

'Squid Game' Season 2 trailer showcases a mysterious door that is coated in the same red paint of the series. It could be speculated that this mysterious door with a 3-digit golden number might be a residence for past winners, rather than just a fancy apartment. If not, then I'm pretty sure the mysterious door holds a great significance that is tied down to the origins of the games.

2. 'Squid Game' Season 2 to have new games

A still from 'Squid Game' Season 2 teaser (YouTube/@netflix)

From the trailer of 'Squid Game' Season 2 it is apparent that Red Light Green Light will be the opening game, however, there is a high chance that the series will introduce new games in the latest season.

While the details of the series are being kept tightly under wraps to avoid spoilers, we can speculate that the new season will feature a mix of familiar and fresh games, as hinted at in the trailer.

3. Hwang Jun-ho's fate will be revealed in 'Squid Game' Season 2

Wi Ha-joon in a still from 'Squid Game' (Netflix/@ nojuhan)

In 'Squid Game' Season 1, Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) is introduced as an undercover detective who infiltrates the games. While investigating discreetly about the games, Jun-ho's world comes crashing down when he discovers that his missing brother is none other than In-ho, aka Front Man.

In a twisted turn of events, In-ho shoots Jun-ho, who falls off a cliff, but his body is never shown, hinting at his survival. It could be possible that Jun-ho may have survived the attack, as he was also seen in the trailer, making it clear that the man will continue with his investigation, which will not only hamper games but will also pose a threat to the Front Man's real identity.

4. Hwang In-ho's backstory will be revealed in 'Squid Game' Season 2

Lee Byung-hun in a still from 'Squid Game' (Netflix/@ nojuhan)

While 'Squid Game' Season 1 heavily focuses on the players, it also sheds some light on Front Man, aka In-ho, who is revealed to be the winner of the 2015 edition of the game. While it is revealed later in the show that In-ho has a brother, Jun-ho, who can be seen investigating the games discreetly, nothing much is known about his past life.

With Jun-ho being alive, it is highly possible that 'Squid Game' Season 2 will reveal more about his past life and why the man was forced to be the handler of the games. It is highly feasible that Jun-ho was forced into overseeing the games, with the threat of his family getting killed.

5. Seong Gi-hun will become the new frontman in 'Squid Game' Season 2

Lee Jung-jae in a still from 'Squid Game' Season 2 (YouTube/@netflix)

Following his survivor guilt, Gi-hun returns to the games, and this time he is hell-bent on exposing the unfair games where VIPs enjoy seeing the poor killing each other for the money.

Gi-hun may discover some new and shocking facts about the games, which will not end in his favor. Gi-hun may be forced to replace In-ho as the Front Man, making him the slave of the very system that he is working against.

'Squid Game' Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from Thursday, December 26.