'Squid Game 2' trailer sparks wild fan speculations over hidden details featuring BIGBANG's T.O.P

T.O.P's colorful nails and eerie persona in 'Squid Game 2' trailer have fans excited to know more about his role in the show

Netflix has finally dropped the trailer for 'Squid Game 2', and fans couldn’t be more excited. Set to return on December 26, 2024, the series seems to showcase bigger challenges, shocking twists, and an incredible cast ready to fight for the life-changing prize of 45.6 billion won.

But while the games look deadlier than ever, one unexpected detail has all the fans talking, BIGBANG’s T.O.P making his Squid Game debut. And it’s not just his ruthless character that’s causing a stir, it’s his colorful nail polish that’s sparking all kinds of theories online.

'Squid Game 2' features BIGBANG’s T.O.P with colorful nails

A still from 'Squid Game 2' (Netflix)

In the trailer, T.O.P appears as Player 230, a character who’ll do anything to survive, even if it means pushing others out of his way. But it’s his multicolored nails that have caught everyone’s attention. Fans quickly pointed out how the look reminded them of G-DRAGON, T.O.P’s BIGBANG bandmate, known for his bold fashion choices. Could this be a nod to their shared history or just a quirky detail about his character? Either way, we are loving the speculation.

T.O.P’s character is also rumored to be a retired K-pop idol, which has fans wondering if the role might mirror some of his real-life experiences. Could this be a chance for the show to explore things like the cost of fame and what happens after the spotlight fades? Some are even guessing his nail colors might hold secret clues about alliances or his backstory.

T.O.P's role in 'Squid Game 2' sparks wild fan theories

'Squid Game' Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on December (Netflix)

Many fans took to X to speculate what and how significant T.O.P's role might be in 'Squid Game 2', with one fan saying, "Since his character is supposed to be a retired idol what if his inspiration is GD," while another shared, "In my fantasy TOP and GD have a song on Squid Games 2 soundtrack." "I miss this 'UNIT' . PLEASE COMEBACK," wrote another fan.

Since his character is supposed to be a retired idol what if his inspiration is GD🤭 — Stray_kiss.. (@HaxiKim) November 26, 2024

In my fantasy TOP and GD have a song on Squid Games 2 soundtrack — Dariana (@Darianaro1) November 26, 2024

I miss this 'UNIT' 😓. PLEASE COMEBACK 🙏 https://t.co/lUv8uZK16K — iam_🌟 (@Pauline99802379) November 26, 2024

Speaking on T.O.P's multicolored nails, one fan commented, "Ah gtop rumors, I'm finally home at last." "I think the color choice was taken from gd," added a fan while another said, "What if they did it together." An excited fan shared, "WHAAAAAAT. I mean could be so common and casual but this crumb was perfect placed and filled me up."

Ah gtop rumors, I'm finally home at last — celine is anticop 🫡☠️ fuck blue lives (@boonitx) November 27, 2024

I think the color choice was taken from gd😭😭 — ;) (@Wa_fnn) November 26, 2024

What if they did it together 🤣 https://t.co/uricrO8HCD — Sey (@seii_marina) November 27, 2024

WHAAAAAAT. I mean could be so common and casual but this crumb was perfect placed and filled me up — AAA is in love with Gdragon🐉🔥 (@kinney2713) November 27, 2024

'Squid Game 2' trailer

Disclaimer: This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.