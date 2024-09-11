5 burning questions 'Kaos' Season 2 must answer

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The stars are not shining bright for the once-powerful God Zeus (Jeff Goldblum) of 'Kaos,' as in the season finale, the powerful God has to bid goodbye to his powers and transform into a human. But this isn't the only development that has shocked fans; with preparation for a full-fledged war against Gods and a character possessing unique abilities, it's safe to assume that the future of Gods and humans is undoubtedly shrouded in darkness.

Season 1 of 'Kaos' was filled with jaw-dropping revelations, giving plenty of potential for Season 2 to expand. As we excitedly await Season 2, let's address the 5 burning questions we need answered for Season 2.

1. What will Zeus's next plan be in 'Kaos' Season 2?

Jeff Goldblum in a still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

A lot happened for our beloved God Zeus in season 1, as he tried his hardest to thwart the prophecy of the end of his reign, but things did not go his way. In the finale of 'Kaos' Season 1, Zeus's world is shattered as he tries to move Prometheus away with his powers but soon begins to bleed, symbolizing his loss of immortality, power, and transformation into a human.

At the same time, the Meander water ring breaks, putting doubt on the gods's existence. It would be interesting to see how the haughty Zeus adjusts to his existence as a human and what he will do to reinstate his power and rule.

2. Will Hera wage war in 'Kaos' Season 2?

Janet McTee and Jeff Goldblum in a still from 'Kaos' (Netflix/@justindowning)

Hera (Janet McTeer) was mostly unconcerned with her husband's weird shenanigans in 'Kaos' Season 1. However, as Zeus' brutality reaches new heights, Hera knows it's time to move on. In the season finale, we see Hera contacting someone and directing them to gather the soldiers, and based on the discussion, we may assume that she called her son.

The son's identity is unclear, although speculations say it might be Ares, the God of War. It would be fascinating to know what Hera's strategy is and how she would wage war in Season 2.

3. Will Eurydice 'Riddy' and Caneus reunite in 'Kaos' Season 2?

Aurora Perrineau in a still from 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Season 1 of 'Kaos' introduced viewers to the unusual bond between Eurydice 'Riddy' (Aurora Perrineau) and Caeneus (Misia Butler), which was a creative liberty. Riddy, who has established a deep bond with Caeneus, decides to remain in the underworld but is released by Persephone (Rakie Ayola) and later realizes that she has become a prophet herself.

On the other side, Caeneus realizes his incredible ability to regenerate souls. Now, both have abilities and have their paths to travel, but we can surely see Riddy and Caeneus reunite in Season 2. It would be interesting to see if they will escalate their relationship to the next level.

4. Will Caeneus continue to renew the souls in 'The Nothing'?

Misia Butler in 'Kaos' (@netflix)

Caeneus has also emerged as a formidable figure in 'Kaos' because of his ability to replenish souls. In season 1, it was revealed that souls are consumed by Gods using Meander Water to prolong their immortality, contrary to the common belief that souls are regenerated.

So, with Zeus gone, the God realm is in turmoil, and the Meander water ring is also destroyed, Caeneus's abilities can become an important asset, especially for Hades (David Thewlis ). It could be possible that Hades will use Caeneus's abilities for his selfish motives. Furthermore, it would be fascinating to learn how Caeneus got the abilities, which I hope will be explained in Season 2 of 'Kaos.'

5. Will Dionysus and Ariadne 'Ari' unite in 'Kaos' Season 2?

Leila Farzad in a still from 'Kaos' (Netflix/@justindowning)

Dionysus (Nabhaan Rizwan) was profoundly affected by Zeus's actions in killing the cat Dennis and annihilating the tree. Ariadne 'Ari' (Leila Farzad) has also resolved to make the Gods pay for their misdeeds and is initiating a conflict against Olympus. Both characters face the same adversary, Zeus. Toward the conclusion of Season 1, we see Dionysus standing in front of the Crete palace, which is governed by Ari.

It might be feasible that both ally and wage war against the Gods. In addition, we have also seen Dionysus murmuring to himself that he is in love after Ari kills her father, Minos (Stanley Townsend). So, we can also see a romantic connection between the two.

