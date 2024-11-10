'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman's self-proclaimed role as the Slaton family's glue seems far from reality

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman's strained family relations come to light ahead of a dinner party

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman frequently touts herself as the "glue" that binds the Slaton family together. While Amanda is certainly one of the more understanding members, her assertion seems quite far-fetched given the current dynamics within the family.

In new episodes of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, it’s revealed that Amanda is not even on speaking terms with Tammy Slaton following a fallout that led to Tammy experiencing homelessness. As Amy Slaton prepares for a dinner party and announces Amanda’s attendance, the entire Slaton family expresses nervousness and displeasure. Family members are heard voicing their concerns, with even the more level-headed Chris Combs unsure about how the dinner party will unfold.

During the dinner, Amanda appears unwilling to reconcile with any of her siblings and sports a snarky smile, making it clear that she does not intend to cooperate. The situation escalates to a tipping point when Chris walks away from the heated environment, prompting Amy to break down in tears. With such strained relationships within the Slaton family, Amanda's repeated claims of being the glue holding them together seem more like an exaggeration or a denial of the reality surrounding her.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton attempts to 'fix her family dynamic'

While Tammy is at odds with Amanda, she's still trying to mend her family dynamics with the other members. She appears cordial with Amy, Chris, and Misty Slaton and is patiently searching for a new house to call home. Although Tammy has had her fair share of frequent arguments with family members, she often makes amends afterward. Like Amanda, Tammy has claimed to have done a lot for the Slaton family, which holds some truth, especially since she provided them with a platform on reality TV.

Is '1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs the real glue holding the Slaton family together?

When it comes to the real glue holding the '1000-lb Sisters' family together, it’s hard to overlook Chris Combs. Chris played a crucial role in helping Tammy enter rehab and made sure her family visited her regularly to keep her motivated. He also stepped up to find Tammy a new home and actively encourages everyone to prioritize fitness and support each other as a family unit. With the absence of a father figure, the Slaton siblings often look to Chris, who embodies the role of a supportive brother, consistently offering solutions to their challenges.

Would the Slatons be happier on their own?

Given the frequent arguments within the '1000-lb Sisters' family, it seems they might be better off on their own. Amy, Tammy, and Amanda often clash and rarely support each other's weight loss goals. Tammy has noted that Amanda has felt some jealousy after her weight loss. Moreover, Amanda appears to be at odds with everyone in the family and is likely looking to relocate. However, it’s unlikely the siblings would manage well without Chris, their go-to guy for support and guidance. Overall, it will be interesting to see how long the Slatons can last without each other and whether they can make any progress independently.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC