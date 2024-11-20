‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton stirs the pot with needless dig at Amanda Halterman’s new romance

Amanda Halterman is willing to relocate for her boyfriend RJ! During the sixth episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 titled 'Limo Beans', Amanda's family members opened up about her decision to make the big move. In the previous episode, Amanda told her siblings that she would be moving to Florida to live with her new beau RJ. Reflecting on Amanda's new relationship, her brother Chris Combs said, "I hope it works out as much as she sees it working out but has he seen the true side of Amanda yet. I bet he ain't seen that whining out phase yet."

Shortly afterward, Tammy Slaton shared her thoughts on Amanda's new romance, saying, "I'll give it a couple of months, and then, he will get to see the real Amanda. She is not the nice innocent person she's trying to act like she will turn on you in a heartbeat and she's super selfish and I know I'm wrong for saying all this. I don't care anymore." At the time of writing, Amanda and her boyfriend RJ are not together. Earlier this year in June, she took to her TikTok page to discuss her relationship, revealing that RJ had ghosted her.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman's move to Florida upsets her siblings

Speaking of Amanda Halterman's decision to shift to Florida, her brother Chris Combs said, "When Amanda dropped the bomb at the table saying she was up and going to move I didn't want to hear the bullsh*t because I don't believe Amanda has put enough thought in the whole scenario of moving to Florida."

Misty Wentworth noted, "Amanda's bad about making decisions too quick without thinking it through saying bullsh*t. We all pop off at the mouth we're slick as hell at the mouth so I mean we all all five of us are horrible about it,"

Soon after, Amy Slaton chimed in, "But I still think it's too soon to go run off for what is it. It's too soon to run off 14 hours with," while Tammy Slaton added, "If Amanda wants to leave and that's what's going to make her happy then see you."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs feels Amanda Halterman is moving to Florida due to a feud with Tammy Slaton

Amanda's brother Chris Combs speculated that her decision to make the big move was influenced, at least in part, by her ongoing conflict with their sister Tammy Slaton. "I don't know if she's going to move or not but she's damn sure I don't give a f**k attitude 'cause I'm moving," Chris said, to which Tammy replied, "I don't really care."

"My opinion is that Amanda's cutting and running to be with this guy because of the conflict going on between her and Tammy they're just too damn hardheaded to both of them say I'm sorry and go about their business that's all it boils down to," Chris shared in a confessional.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.