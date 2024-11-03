'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman ditches family tradition to follow her heart

DIXON, KENTUCKY: '1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman recently introduced her new relationship with RJ Thompson to the world. Hailing from Florida, RJ began dating the TLC star in 2023 after they connected on social media. However, Amanda took a bold step for her new romance by choosing to skip her family celebrations.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Amanda confides in Amy Slaton that she won't be able to celebrate Christmas with her family as she’ll be spending the holiday with her new beau. She acknowledges her desire to step back from being the "family glue," especially after her recent feud with Tammy Slaton. Amanda's choice to prioritize her relationship over family festivities may come across as selfish. She is notably placing her romantic relationship above her familial ties, which could have lasting repercussions on her connections with loved ones. Amanda's absence from the Christmas celebration means missing out on moments that could strengthen family bonds, especially in light of the ongoing tensions with her sister Tammy.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman celebrates milestone moment with beau RJ Thompson

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman has turned the page on her divorce from Jason Halterman and found new love with RJ Thompson. In February, she celebrated their first anniversary with a heartfelt tribute on social media, reflecting on their journey together. Though Amanda and RJ have faced their share of ups and downs, they've navigated the challenges and come out stronger.

In her tribute, Amanda shared that she had to redefine her relationship with RJ much like she transformed her relationship with food. She emphasized the importance of nurturing all aspects of life, likening it to fueling a car, nourishing her body, and cultivating meaningful connections. This refreshing perspective highlights her commitment to growth and the effort required to make love thrive.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman feels hurt by sister Tammy Slaton's actions (@tlc)

Are '1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman and RJ Thompson still together?

Amanda Halterman and RJ Thompson have seemingly parted ways. In a now-deleted video, the '1000-lb Sisters' star shared the shocking news that her live-in boyfriend, RJ, had ghosted her. Amanda revealed that the last time she saw him was on May 1, when he left to visit his family. The couple had plans to reunite in Kentucky later that month, but RJ never showed up.

Despite Amanda's attempts to reach out, he vanished without a trace or any explanation. Since then, Amanda has been living with her sister Amy in Kentucky, grappling with the unexpected turn of events in her relationship. The viewers could expect to get further insight into Amanda and RJ's drama on the TLC show.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amanda Halterman and RJ Thompson have parted ways (TikTok/@amandahalterman0)

What happened between '1000-lb Sisters' stars Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman?

Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman recently found themselves amid a fiery feud that has left them not speaking to each other. The tension flared when Tammy expressed her frustration over the mess Amanda's kids made at her place. In response, Amanda insisted that Tammy owed her an apology, and things quickly escalated from there, with Amanda even accusing Tammy of letting her health slide.

In a reflective moment, Tammy fired back with some striking accusations, suggesting that Amanda's bitterness stems from feeling overshadowed, claiming, "She's not the pretty sister anymore." The exchange has only deepened the rift between the sisters, leaving fans wondering if they'll ever find common ground again.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton and her sister Amanda Halterman are at odds (@tlc)

