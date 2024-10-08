'1000-lb Sisters' gets rowdy after Amanda kicks Tammy out over 'bad behavior', or is it something else?

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 star Amanda Halterman expressed frustration over her sister Tammy Slaton's behavior

DIXON, KENTUCKY: ‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 6 is already on the horizon! In the upcoming season of the TLC show, fans will have the opportunity to take a closer look at the weight loss journeys of the Slaton sisters, including Tammy Slaton, Amanda Halterman, and their other siblings.

In a tense moment from the official trailer, Tammy and her older sister, Amanda, find themselves in a heated confrontation. As tensions rise, Amanda tells Tammy to leave her house. As of now, the exact reason for their argument remains unclear. However, shortly after, Tammy accused her older sister Amanda of being jealous of her significant weight loss transformation. "She's not the pretty sister no more," Tammy said in a private confessional. Tammy’s remark may allude to their childhood dynamics. Growing up, Amanda was seen as the slender sister, as she did not face the same weight struggles as her siblings.

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 6 stars Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman are both hot-tempered

In recent years, we've seen numerous fiery confrontations between '1000-lb Sisters' stars Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman. Both sisters are well-known to viewers for their hot-headed temperaments. One of Amanda's biggest feuds took place during a family trip to Flordia, where she and her sister Amy Slaton's fight escalated to a whole new level. At that moment, their family had to step in to prevent the fight from worsening.

Watching two Slaton siblings clash has become a common sight for viewers. Although they often argue on the show, the best part is that they always manage to resolve their issues and reconcile despite the challenges. After Amanda and her ex-boyfriend parted ways, she and her sister Amy lived under the same roof for a while.

Did Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman undergo bariatric surgery?

The answer to the above question is a big yes. In the past, Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman underwent bariatric surgery and achieved significant weight loss over time. When it comes to Tammy, she had her surgery in 2000 and lost an incredible 500 pounds.

On the other hand, Amanda has undergone not one but a total of two surgeries. She had her first bariatric surgery before she joined the cast of the TLC show. Later, she got her second surgery in 2023. Since then, Amanda has achieved a slimmer figure following her procedures.

‘1000-lb Sisters’ Season 6 premieres on October 8, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on TLC.