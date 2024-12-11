‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Amy Slaton breaks down over feeling left out during London trip

Amy Slaton is failing to keep track of her emotions! During Episode 9 of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 titled 'Bangers and Clash', Amy experienced an emotional breakdown while dining out with her siblings. During their London trip, Amy and her siblings visited a pub for a relaxing meal. However, Amy felt left out and disconnected during the family outing. While making her way to the bar, Tammy Slaton struggled with a steep set of stairs.

Speaking about her sister Tammy's struggle on the stairs, Amy said, "Tammy you can tell those stairs really hurt her getting up at it. I mean she got to the top and she was just crying because it hurts so bad." Soon after, Amanda Halterman chimed in, "Well, we all made it up the stairs. That's a good thing, Tammy. You're okay. Sit up here as long as you need." "You know that should have never happened. They should have had us downstairs," Amy said to which Amanda responded, "Amy let it go." In her response, Amy said, "I just won't f*****g talk the rest of the day."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton leaves the pub after her emotional outburst

In the recent episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, Amy Slaton ended up having an emotional meltdown and decided to leave the pub. When asked about how she was feeling, Amy replied, "Just f****d up." "Here come get my mic off. I'm not f*****g talking. I'm gonna get in trouble all f*****g night, nope. Come get my mic, Rick. I ain't saying another damn word," she told one of the crew members named Rick.

"I'm kind of embarrassed. I get Amy was trying to protect me but at the same time bi**h tone down a little," Tammy said in a private confessional. On the other hand, Amy added, "I don't give a s**t. They don't need to come with me, I'm a big f****g girl." "I'm really upset I'll go I'm just pissed off cause like damn I let y'all talk why can't y'all let me talk. Like sometimes I might act stupid and stuff but my words are important too. I feel like sometimes y'all don't want me here," she added.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs tries to calm down Amy Slaton

'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs chased his sister Amy Slaton after she stormed off. "Calm down, Amy," Chris told her. After a small pause, Amy replied, "No y'all and I only said one thing and you all f*****g came on me."

Following the pub incident, Amy said, "So I'm like fine. I won't be a part of the family now. I'm done I'm leaving this time. I'm f*****g done." Despite Chris' several attempts, Amy didn't go back to the pub.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.