'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton's flirty exchange dishes 'desperate' vibes

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton has been exploring London with her siblings Amanda Halterman, Misty Wentworth, Chris, and his wife Brittany Combs. However, she has also given a shot at flirting making their trip more fun. Amy and her Slaton siblings visited Buckingham Palace and spotted the guards.

In the preview of the upcoming episode, Amy got flirty with the guard and asked them out for tea. She admitted in the confessional, "I love a man with a British accent." The TLC show star further claimed that the guards were definitely single and she was also ready to mingle adding, "You want to feel my Pringle?" Amy's flirting was a bit cringe and she has been giving desperate vibes, especially after her divorce.

The reality star has previously flirted with a limo driver and now with the guards. She has tried dating after her divorce but most of her partners were clout-chasers, criminals, or drug addicts. Amy seriously needs to take a step back from dating and flirting until she finds a man who truly supports her.

1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton flirts with guard (@tlc)

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton tries a weird dessert during London trip

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton seemingly couldn't resist flirting with every next man she met during her London trip. In the preview of the upcoming episode, the Slaton siblings visited the restaurant where they ordered a very weird named dessert, 'spotted d**k'.

The dessert was a traditional English treat which included a lovely sponge with currants or raisins paired with vanilla custard. Amy notably started flirting with a British man and asked him if he enjoyed the traditional dessert. The man responded that he didn't like nuts. Amy announced about the dessert, "This d**k is the best thing I ate in London so far."

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton tries a weird dessert during London trip (@tlc)

Who is '1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton currently dating?

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton continues to date the wrong men after parting ways with her husband, Michael Halterman. Amy is currently dating Brian Lovvorn, with whom she was arrested for the possession of illegal drugs. The reality star often receives backlash for dating Brian and was recently slammed after he spent a day with Amy's kids. Amy took to her social media and shared a photo of Brian holding her kids at a Christmas-themed park.

The photo sparked concerns among her fans, especially considering Brain's criminal history. Additionally, there have been speculations that Brian has influenced Amy using the drugs which led to her arrest. Amy's dating history is not very great as she previously dated Kevin who was a clout chaser. Kevin used to text other women offering them to pay for their flights to visit him. Kevin's scandal came into light after multiple women started commenting on Amy's social media posts.

'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton is dating Brian Lovvorn (@tlc)

