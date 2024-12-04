'1000-lb Sisters' star Chris Combs gets exciting news about skin removal surgery after years of hard work

During the eighth episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, named 'Peas Out, Yo!' Chris Combs received a piece of exciting news regarding his skin removal surgery. Chris and his sister Tammy Slaton paid a visit to Dr Turner to get an update on his weight loss journey and life-changing procedure.

"Can you read that number to me, Chris?" Dr Turner asked Chris to which he responded, "265.2." Soon after, an overjoyed Turner said, "My man." In his response, Chris added, "Alright, that's what I'm talking about."

Soon after, Dr Turner informed Chris that he had achieved a major goal in his weight loss journey by saying, "Well Chris, as of everything I have seen today I think we are ready to proceed with your surgery."

"Man you just don't know that's almost as good as hearing Dr Smith say I was ready for that surgery. I'm overjoyed because I've been trying to get this for three years and sometimes I felt like this day would never get here," Chris explained.

"And now it's kind of like the final step of the weight loss journey and I'm a proud son of a b**ch," Chris shared in a private confessional.

In the latest episode of '1000-lb Sisters' Season 6, Dr Turner advised Tammy Slaton to see another specialist who has a team of doctors to help her with her skin removal surgery and she was devastated. Then, Chris Combs tried to calm her down.

"I know it's not exactly what you wanted to hear but really he's not going to be able to do the surgery you need to do so why not get some help and a team and somebody that specializes and exactly what you need to take care of," Chris told Tammy.

In her response, Tammy went on to say, "I'm not denying that he's not right. I do understand Dr Turner's reasoning but I'm getting frustrated. It sucks that I've got so much excess skin that I have to be tossed off to a different doctor. Just tired of dealing with roadblocks."

Recently, Vette City Convention announced that Chris Combs is going to be one of the guests at their upcoming convention by sharing a photo of the TLC star and his wife Brittany Combs on their official Instagram page. The snap also featured a different Chris posing in a black pant suit, and matching hat.

"🚨Win Tickets🚨We are excited to announce fellow Kentuckian and reality star @chris.combs.5243 at VCC9 for his FIRST EVER convention appearance! SHARE this post and comment DONE below for a chance to win a ticket. We will be giving them away all week! #Kentucky #bowlinggreen #corvettemusuem #VetteCityCon #realitytv," the caption of the post read.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on TLC.