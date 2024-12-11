‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton ready to slash Cameo fees after backlash

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton is down for negotiations! On Tuesday, December 10, 2024, she took to Instagram to discuss her fee for a Cameo. In her Instagram Story, she revealed that she could lower her price for her fans after she faced immense backlash online due to her high prices. At the time of writing, the price for a personal video from Tammy is $60.

"Listen, I'm understand people have money problems sometimes and $60 is a bit high for a cameo but at the same time cameo takes same of the money I don't get the full 60 and also people should remember that it's another job for me so if taking me forever to send the video back to you because I also film during the week this is how I pay my bills," she started by writing. The TLC star further added, "I have technically three jobs filming for TLC Cameo and I'm on the ambassador for Pop Recovery. What I'm trying to say is if $60 is too high please private message me and I'll work with you but be nice to me please if I come in you rudely and disrespectfully that I'm not gonna help you."

'1000-lb Sisters' fans can get a customized video message from Tammy Slaton

If you are a big fan of the '1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton, you can get a custom video from her for just $60. In her cameo videos, Tammy can wish you happy birthday, and happy anniversary and even answer your juicy questions.

In addition to this, Tammy can share a pep talk, roast someone, and promote a business through her Cameo videos. You can also send a personal message to your favorite reality TV personality Tammy by shelling out $9.99.

What is Tammy Slaton's net worth?

As per various media outlets, Tammy Slaton best known for her appearances on the TLC show '1000-lb Sisters' has a net worth of around $100,000. Over the years, she has accumulated her fortune through her work as a reality TV star, social media influencer, and YouTube creator.

Keeping aside her TV career, Tammy also has a good following on YouTube. As of right now, she has more than 160k subscribers on the popular video-sharing platform. Along with this, she also does cameos and charges $60 per video message.