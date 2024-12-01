‘1000-lb Sisters’ star Tammy Slaton’s attitude could be her biggest roadblock

'1000-lb Sisters' star Tammy Slaton receives a hefty paycheck from TLC and also makes enough from her side hustle to cover her rent. The reality star seems to fear living alone, which is why she often seeks refuge under her siblings' roof. She has always surrounded herself with people, spending much of her time in rehab.

Tammy had hoped to start a new chapter with her husband, Caleb Willingham, but his death has left her alone seeking family support. However, Tammy is fortunate to receive such a supportive family who has always been ready to be there for her—though she often fails to acknowledge their efforts. Amanda Halterman and Amy Slaton were the first to shelter Tammy but she wasn't grateful for their help. Instead, Tammy started complaining to Amanda and Amy about their lifestyle, leading to dramatic feuds that ultimately left her homeless. Although Tammy's Brother Chris Combs has given her a place to live in his home, if she continues to show her ungrateful attitude their relationship will soon strain leaving her alone.

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 star Amanda Halterman has recently tried to mend her broken relationship with Tammy Slaton, but things took a turn for the worse. Tammy appeared unwilling to resolve the issue, which sparked yet another heated feud. Amanda told Tammy that she wouldn't beg for her respect or ask her to be a part of her life.

She reminded Tammy that she had always protected her name when she wasn't even around to hear it. Amanda's comment left Tammy even more furious leaving her to respond, "What the f**k." Amanda was frustrated with the situation and walked away while Tammy accused Amanda of being a "s**t."

Will the London trip bring Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman closer?

'1000-lb Sisters' Season 6 stars will embark on a London trip in the upcoming episode. However, the Slaton siblings are looking forward to exploring their ancestor's history and the city while having fun. They are also hoping that the trip will help them grow closer than ever and allow them to leave their past issues behind.

However, Chris Combs is worried that the ongoing 'beef' between Tammy Slaton and Amanda Halterman might not be resolved during their UK trip. He has every reason to worry considering the previous season's cast trip to Florida. Amy Halterman had a major breakdown and got into a physical altercation with Amanda sabotaging the whole trip. History could repeat itself if Tammy and Amanda fail to manage their tempers.

